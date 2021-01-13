Hollenbeck Sergeant Amelia “Terry” Martinez Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Hollenbeck Division Sergeant Amelia “Terry” Martinez has Died .

It is with profound heartbreak and sadness that I announce the death of Hollenbeck Division Sergeant Amelia “Terry” Martinez. Terry died from complications of COVID. Terry served the citizens of Los Angeles for over 27 years. She was loved by the officers and the community 💙! pic.twitter.com/0tmWJhgK2T — Rick Stabile 🇺🇸 (@LAPDRickStabile) January 13, 2021

