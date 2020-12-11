Holly Kuhn Death -Dead :Holly Kuhn has Died .

Holly Kuhn has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 10. 2020.

Matthew Kuhn is feeling heartbroken with Lisa Kuhn and 2 others . 22 hrs · If 2020 couldn’t possibly get any worse, it did. Out of all of the people that this has affected, it has definitely hit me hardest of all. Words can not simply describe the emotions that I’m feeling right now. Sadness, anger, regret, I don’t know what to feel, say, or think right now. Holly Kuhn, you will no doubt be missed. I just wish I was there to see you prosper. You had such a bright future ahead and now it is sadly no more. I love you little sister! R.I.P From your Big Brother Matthew.

Source: (19) Facebook

Tributes

Lauren Gibson wrote

Oh my god Kuhn I’m so sorry): if there’s anything you need please let me know. Love you. Keeping you and your family in our thoughts.

John Gibson wrote

Hey Brother, if you need anything don’t hesitate to ask. You know Lauren and I are here. Our thoughts are with you and your family

Betty Johnson Hodge wrote

Sending prayers, hugs and love to your family. Holly was a special, caring and loving young lady.

Steve Martin wrote

God bless you and keep you, man. I’m sorry this has happened, I’m here for you and your family if you need to reach out

Macayla Upright wrote

She was loved by so many, including myself. Praying for you and your whole family. We will miss her forever.

Ashley Trent wrote

I am so sorry for your loss Kuhn. You know we’re all here for you while you go through this difficult time, and you won’t go through it alone. I will definitely keep you and your family in my prayers

Alice S Davis wrote

My deepest sympathy Matthew. I am a friend of your Grandma Nona and your Mom. Love and prayers for you and your family.

Eleanor King wrote

I am so, so sorry. Holly was an amazing person, and we will all miss her. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.

Nilya Holcomb wrote

I’m sending my condolences! She was such a beautiful soul😓💛

Mackenzie Reid Bradley wrote

I’m so sorry. I absolutely adored Holly. You guys are in my prayers.

Colby Collins-Peterson wrote

I’m SO SO SO Sorry you all have to deal with this. She was always so kind hearted and understanding. Sending my condolences.

Latasha D Cutchin wrote

My condolences to you and the family!!! I know your mom!!! Praying for all of you!!!

Pattie Kuhn wrote

I’m so sorry guys I would be there for all of you but with covid restrictions, it just isn’t possible But all be praying for all of you My heart is heavy

Terri Weakland Cowell wrote

My heart breaks for all of you.💔 I am Praying for Peace and Comfort for you and your family. Holly was so very Special💗🙏

