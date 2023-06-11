Holly Lyon Hawk on the Importance of Proper Ceremonial Body Care

Supported Ceremonial Care of the Body with Holly Lyon Hawk

In this video, Holly Lyon Hawk discusses the importance of caring for the body after death in a supported and ceremonial way. She emphasizes the significance of creating a safe and sacred space for loved ones to grieve and process their emotions.

Holly Lyon Hawk also explains the benefits of using natural and non-toxic products in the care of the body, as well as incorporating meaningful rituals and traditions into the process. She encourages individuals to explore their own cultural and spiritual practices to find what resonates with them.

Overall, this video highlights the importance of treating the body with respect and honoring the transition from life to death in a thoughtful and intentional manner.

