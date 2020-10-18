Holly Suzanne Courtier is not Dead : Zion National Park Missing Hiker Found Safe

A woman who has been missing in Zion National Park since Oct. 6 has been found alive.

The National Parks Service said that Holly Suzanne Courtier., 38, was found after rangers received a credible tip that a visitor had seen her in the park. The NPS said Courtier has now been reunited with her family. The George Utah Reported

“We are overjoyed that she was found safely today.”

She was found alive Sunday after rangers received a tip from a visitor who claimed to see her.

JD Castillo wrote

Thank God for her safe return and for the diligent, dedicated work of all the people who helped search and rescue her. I KNEW THAT THE WATCHMAN WOULD KEEP HER SAFE. Thank you, ZION.

Holly Shumard McClure wrote

Glad all involved are safe and the situation had a positive outcome. Please don’t look for drama, the world has enough!

Joe McPherson wrote

Glad she is “found”, but if she just had a Personal Locater Beacon, the time and money spent on her “rescue” could have been avoided.

Amy Kates Reising wrote

I’m so glad she’s safe. When people become invested in a story like this, it isn’t odd that questions are asked. It doesn’t take away from the relief that she was found safe. But if there is a lesson to be learned, I think it should be shared to avoid a similar situation. My husband and I were at Zion in mid September. We’ve said many times that the trails had too many people on them for her to have fallen or been injured without someone noticing it. She had to have been back country. If so, maybe the lesson to others is to always share your plans.

Kristine McClain wrote

The most important fact is that she was found and is safe. If we’re being honest, I think a lot of us we’re bracing for the worst with each passing day, so this is awesome. However, if we put two and two together – from the very little that we know – she may have been looking for some solitude for a while. If she did in fact have a puffy jacket, blanket, and hammock with her, this is not what you pack for a day hike when the high was at least 90 on October 6th. So once all the relief and happiness blows over, she could be in a little hot water, both with her family and the SAR teams.

Demara Morrow wrote

I have so many questions… primary of which is how a visitor to the park saw her before any SAR or Rangers did. Extremely glad she was found alive as it’s all too often not a positive outcome, but it’s all very weird. She was gone over a week, had arranged pick up same day. Unless there’s a mental problem not disclosed, common sense says not only did she know she was gone longer than expected, but if lost or in danger of some sort, would have reached out to the visitors who saw her clear enough that they were able to provide solid information to rangers.

Angie Lee wrote

I am so incredibly happy that Holly is safe and with her family. To all of you humans begging for more information, seriously ask yourself WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU!!!!!!! MISSING for days and this is absolutely not the outcome that most would’ve expected. If you are seeking drama turn on Bravo and watch some Real housewives. This is NOT the place for it. So disheartening that this is humanity today.