Hollywood writers strike : Official Strike by Hollywood Writers Due to Existential Crisis

Television and Movie Writers Announce Strike Over Fair Pay in Streaming Era

Late Monday, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) declared a strike for the first time in 15 years, as Hollywood braces for a potentially widespread impact on TV and film productions in a fight over fair pay in the streaming era. The WGA unionized screenwriters, numbering 11,500, will head to the picket lines on Tuesday after negotiations between studios and writers failed to reach a new contract before the writers’ current deal expired just after midnight Pacific Time. The board of directors for the WGA, which includes both a West and East branch, voted unanimously to call for a strike, effective at the stroke of midnight.

The labour dispute could have a cascading effect on TV and film productions depending on how long the strike persists, but a shutdown has been widely forecast for months due to the scope of the discord. The writers last month voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike, with 98% of membership in support. At issue is how writers are compensated in an industry where streaming has changed the rules of Hollywood economics. Writers say they aren’t being paid enough, TV writer rooms have shrunk too much, and the old calculus for how residuals are paid out needs to be redrawn.

The guild is seeking more compensation on the front-end of deals. Many of the back-end payments writers have historically profited by, like syndication and international licensing, have been largely phased out by the onset of streaming. More writers, roughly half, are being paid minimum rates, an increase of 16% over the last decade. The use of so-called mini-writers rooms has soared.

The AMPTP, the trade association that bargains on behalf of studios and production companies, said it presented an offer with “generous increases in compensation for writers as well as improvements in streaming residuals.” The AMPTP said Monday that the primary sticking points to a deal revolved around those mini-rooms—the guild is seeking a minimum number of scribes per writer room—and duration of employment restrictions. The guild has said more flexibility for writers is needed when they’re contracted for series that have tended to be more limited and short-lived than the once-standard 20-plus episode broadcast season.

Studios are under increased pressure from Wall Street to turn a profit with their streaming services. Many studios and production companies are slashing spending. The Walt Disney Co. is eliminating 7,000 jobs. Warner Bros. Discovery is cutting costs to lessen its debt. Netflix has pumped the brakes on spending growth.

If the strike persists through the summer, fall schedules could be upended. And in the meantime, not having writers available for rewrites can have a dramatic effect on quality. The James Bond film Quantum of Solace was one of many films rushed into production during the 2007-2008 strike with what Daniel Craig called “the bare bones of a script.”

The WGA strike may only be the beginning. Contracts for both the Directors Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA, the actors union, expire in June. Some of the same issues around the business model of streaming will factor into those bargaining sessions. The DGA is set to begin negotiations with AMPTP on May 10.

News Source : CBC

Source Link :Hollywood writers, citing ‘existential crisis,’ are officially on strike/