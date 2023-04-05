Holocaust educator Margot Stern Strom dies at 81.

At 81 years old, Margot Stern Strom, a trailblazing educator on the Holocaust, has passed away.

Margot Stern Strom, a pioneering educator who developed a groundbreaking curriculum for teaching the Holocaust in US schools, has died aged 81. She co-founded the nonprofit educational organisation Facing History and Ourselves in 1976, which aimed to encourage students to draw parallels between past events and moral issues and injustices in their own time. The curriculum was controversial due to its expansive approach to history, which included survivor testimonies from genocides in other countries, and its emphasis on moral decision-making. Strom’s efforts have been credited with helping to develop formal Holocaust education in American schools.