Holocaust survivor and MDA volunteer Mordechai Wisel has died at 94.

Mordechai (Motke) Wisel, a Holocaust survivor who dedicated decades to volunteering at Jerusalem’s Magen David Adom, passed away at 94 on March 26, 2023. Wisel’s passing is a significant loss to the community, and his memory will forever be a blessing.

Wisel survived the horrors of the Holocaust, where he lost many family members to the genocide. Despite the trauma he experienced, he never let it define him and instead dedicated his life to helping others. He was a passionate volunteer at Magen David Adom, working diligently to assist patients and their families.

Wisel’s tireless work and dedication to the cause earned him great respect and admiration from those around him. He inspired all who knew him and was a shining example of selflessness and generosity. Throughout his life, he made it his mission to ensure that no one would ever suffer in the same way he and his family had.

Wisel profoundly impacted the lives of countless individuals who encountered him during his time at Magen David Adom. His kindness, compassion, and generosity touched the hearts of everyone he met, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

While his passing is undoubtedly a significant loss to those who knew him, Wisel’s memory will live forever. The contributions he made to his community and the world at large will never be forgotten. His legacy serves as a reminder of the power of the human spirit and the immense good that can be accomplished through acts of kindness and selflessness.

May Mordechai Wisel’s memory be forever a blessing, and may we all strive to follow in his footsteps and make the world a better place through our actions and deeds.

