“Holy Trinity Sunday”: Liturgical Calendar: June 04, 2023 – Solemnity of the Most Holy Trinity

Trinity Sunday is a celebration of the most fundamental dogma in Christianity: the Blessed Trinity. It is a day to understand and celebrate the mysteries of Christ and to express our faith in the triune life of the Divine Persons, to which we have been given access through Baptism and Redemption. The feast of the Blessed Trinity needs to be understood and celebrated as a prolongation of the mysteries of Christ.

The Solemnity of the Most Holy Trinity was introduced in the ninth century and was only inserted in the General Roman Calendar of the Church in the fourteenth century by Pope John XXII. But the cultus of the Trinity is, of course, to be found throughout the liturgy. Constantly the Church causes us to praise and adore the thrice-holy God who has so shown His mercy towards us and has given us to share in His life.

The readings for the Solemnity of the Most Holy Trinity reflect the significance of the day. The First Reading from Exodus 34:4-6; 8-9 describes Moses’ second meeting with the Lord on Mount Sinai. The mystery of the Blessed Trinity was not revealed to the Jews of the Old Testament. The text chosen gives the basis for its eventual revelation. The covenant made by God with Moses on Mount Sinai was the preparation for the revelation of the dogma of the Blessed Trinity and its relationship with our salvation.

The Second Reading from 2 Cor. 13:11-13 is the conclusion of St. Paul’s second letter to the Corinthians. In these last verses, he repeats his appeal for unity and fraternal charity and wishes the blessings of the Holy Trinity upon them. We too are invoking on ourselves the blessings St. Paul invoked on the Corinthians.

The Gospel from John 3:16-18 is a part of the conversation that Jesus had with Nicodemus. The text is included in the readings for the feast of the Blessed Trinity because two of the Persons are mentioned. They are clearly distinguished one from the other, yet both are the one God. God the Father sent God the Son into the world (in human nature) in order to bring eternal life within the reach of all men.

While we must admit from the evidence so clearly given in the story of our redemption and elevation to adopted divine sonship, that the three Persons of the Trinity cooperated in that work, we cannot claim we understand the mystery of three Persons in one God. We can and must admit the fact on the evidence presented to us, but we must also admit that our human intellects are too finite to grasp the essence, the nature of that fact.

If our limited minds could grasp the divine nature and all its qualities it would no longer be divine—it would be limited like ourselves. There are many finite created things in our world which we cannot fully understand. How then could we claim that we should be able to understand the infinite? Of infinity itself we have only a negative description—something that has no beginning or an end.

Trinity Sunday is a day to be grateful for having placed us on the road to heaven. We celebrate the mystery of the Most Holy Trinity and acknowledge the unity of the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. May we continue to profess the true faith and adore the Unity of God, powerful in majesty.

