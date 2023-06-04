“home cooling tips”: How to naturally cool your home

How to Keep Your Home Cool Naturally

As temperatures soar outside, keeping your home cool becomes a priority. However, cranking up the air conditioner all day can lead to high energy bills and is not environmentally friendly. Fortunately, there are natural methods you can employ to keep your home cool and comfortable. Here are some tips that you can follow to keep your home cool without relying heavily on the air conditioner.

Set up Your Windows

Windows are the primary entry points for unwanted heat into your home. According to Family Handyman, up to 30% of unwanted heat comes from windows. Therefore, using shades, curtains, and blinds wisely can help to reduce your energy bills and lower indoor temperatures significantly. Keep the shades and blinds closed, particularly on north and west-facing windows, to see a significant impact. Investing in blackout curtains can also block sunlight and work as natural insulators.

Allow for Circulation

While the windows may be shut all day, opening them at the right time of day can allow for cross-ventilation. Opening windows between 5-8 a.m. and 8-10 p.m. can enable cooler air to circulate inside. Temperatures often drop during the night, and you can take advantage of this. If you have a terrace, you could even consider sleeping under the stars, which can help you adjust to the cool air blowing around you and lull you to sleep faster than a loud fan. A DIY cooling setup – a large bowl with ice cubes placed in front of a non-oscillating fan – works wonders on a really hot day if you sit right in front.

Treat Your Roof

Using UV reflective paint on your roof can help to bring down the temperature by a few degrees throughout the house. Many new roof coatings feature heat reflectance technology with a good Solar Reflective Index (SRI property) that provides a cooling effect. Such paints work by reflecting harmful UV rays, limiting absorption of heat and reducing energy costs. Using an environment-friendly waterproofing compound with UV-resistant properties on outdoor walls can help the exteriors reflect heat instead of absorbing it.

Bring Home Some Plants

Bringing in indoor plants can help to lower the temperature in your rooms further. NASA’s Earth Science Study states that plants release extra moisture from their leaves back into the air when their environment warms up. This process, known as transpiration, gets the fusty air flowing and cools the space. Apart from this benefit, plants are also aesthetically pleasing, purify the air and create a green space. Plants like ficus, Boston fern, aloe vera, snake plant, spider plant, bamboo palm, rubber plant, pothos, and areca palm can be used across the homes to bring down the temperature by a couple of degrees. Apart from bringing the plants indoors, using them outdoors also helps. Shady trees and plants on the east and west sides of the house can block out the sun’s rays. Try growing creepers and vines on the balcony grills and indoor screens/dividers.

Lighten Up the Home

Choosing a light color for your walls can help to reflect, not absorb, heat and light and keep the interiors cool, fresh, and bright. Put away anything that’s made of leather, silk, satin, and polyester – it tends to get hot and sticky as temperatures rise. Opt for pure cotton or linen when it comes to textiles and bedding. These fabrics are light and breathable and promote ventilation and airflow. Investing in awnings can be useful if your home doesn’t have trees shading the windows. Awnings lower the amount of light the home absorbs and will keep the rooms cooler in summer. Window awnings can reduce up to 65-77% solar heat gain, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

Other Tips

Investing in a dehumidifier that draws out moisture from the air and removes environmental hazards such as mold, dust, grime, and pet dander can also be beneficial. Switching to energy-saving bulbs that don’t emit much heat is another way to keep your home cool.

Conclusion

Keeping your home cool naturally is not only environmentally friendly but also cost-effective. Employing some natural methods of keeping your home cool can help push temperatures down and make your rooms oases while the harsh sun blazes outside. Setting up your windows, allowing for circulation, treating your roof, bringing home some plants, lightening up the home, and following other tips can help you keep your home cool and comfortable, even on the hottest days.

