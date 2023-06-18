Home guard found dead in pit, identified as Bharat Verma

Bharat Verma victim : Home guard found dead in pit, Bharat Verma alias Rajkumar identified as victim
A 50-year-old home guard, identified as Bharat Verma aka Rajkumar, was discovered in a pit in Haripur village under Khejuri Police Station on Sunday, according to authorities. The body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and the cause of death is currently being investigated. Bharat was stationed at Bansdih Road police station, according to Circle officer Bhushan Verma. The syndicated feed-generated article has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff.
News Source : PTI
