Home guard’s body found in UP village, identified as Bharat Verma alias Rajkumar

Bharat Verma, Home Guard found dead in Ballia village pit : Home guard found dead in Ballia, UP; identified as Bharat Verma alias Rajkumar

A 50-year-old home guard named Bharat Verma alias Rajkumar was found dead in a pit located in Haripur village under Khejuri Police Station in Ballia (UP) on Sunday. According to Circle Officer Bhushan Verma, the deceased, who was stationed at Bansdih Road police station, has been sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing, and the post-mortem report will reveal the real cause of death. This report is an auto-generated article from the PTI news service, and ThePrint takes no responsibility for its content.

News Source : PTI

