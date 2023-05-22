Home Invasion. today : Home intruder arrested for disturbing homeowner’s sleep: Crime and Justice report

Homeowner Awakened by Intruder in Custody: Crime and Court Update today 2023.

Police in Metropolis, Illinois, have arrested Craig L. Montgomery after a homeowner said they found him in their living room after he had broken in. The incident occurred on 18 May, with officers recognising the suspect from multiple previous encounters. Montgomery was charged with burglary, theft and criminal trespass to property.

Man in custody after breaking into home, waking up homeowner in the process | Crime and Courts

News Source : WSIL-TV

