“home invasion” today : Kitchener man arrested after breaking into resident’s home: WRPS report.

Kitchener Man Arrested for Breaking into Resident’s Home: WRPS Reports. today 2023.

Waterloo regional police have arrested a 31-year-old Kitchener man for breaking and entering a home in Waterloo. The resident reported waking up to the sound of an unknown person inside her home. The suspect allegedly stole items before leaving, but was later arrested in the area and charged with multiple offenses including possession of property obtained by crime and possession of a break-in instrument.

