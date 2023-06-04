“Home Loan Savings”: “Maximizing Your Savings: 5 Tips to Save up to Rs 37.5 Lakh on a Rs 50 Lakh Home Loan with Paisa Wasool 2.0”

Owning a Home: A Major Goal in Life

For many of us, owning a home is a major goal in life. It’s a symbol of security, stability, and success. However, the road to homeownership can be tough, especially when you consider the high real estate prices and high-interest rates on home loans. If you’ve taken a home loan or are planning to take one, then here are some tips on how you can reduce your home loan EMIs and save money.

Tip #1: Increase Your Down Payment

The down payment is the amount of money you pay upfront when you purchase a home. It’s a percentage of the total cost of the property and varies from lender to lender. The larger your down payment, the lower your home loan amount and EMI will be. So, if you can afford to make a larger down payment, then do it. It will save you money in the long run.

Tip #2: Opt for a Shorter Loan Tenure

The loan tenure is the period over which you will repay your home loan. The longer the tenure, the lower your EMI will be, but the more interest you’ll end up paying. On the other hand, a shorter tenure means a higher EMI, but you’ll pay less interest. So, if you can afford a higher EMI, then opt for a shorter loan tenure. It will save you money on interest in the long run.

Tip #3: Opt for a Lower Interest Rate

The interest rate is the amount of money you pay the lender for borrowing the home loan amount. It’s usually a percentage of the loan amount and varies from lender to lender. If you can negotiate a lower interest rate, then you’ll end up paying less interest and save money in the long run. So, make sure to shop around and compare interest rates before taking a home loan.

Tip #4: Make Prepayments

Prepayment is the act of paying off your home loan amount before the due date. It’s a great way to reduce your home loan EMIs and save money on interest. So, if you have extra money, then consider making prepayments. Just make sure to check with your lender if there are any prepayment charges before doing so.

Tip #5: Refinance Your Home Loan

If you have an existing home loan with a high-interest rate, then consider refinancing it. Refinancing is the process of taking a new home loan to pay off the existing one. It’s a great way to reduce your home loan EMIs and save money on interest. Just make sure to shop around and compare interest rates before refinancing your home loan.

The Bottom Line

Owning a home is a major goal in life, but it can be tough when you consider the high real estate prices and high-interest rates on home loans. However, by following these tips, you can reduce your home loan EMIs and save money in the long run. So, make sure to increase your down payment, opt for a shorter loan tenure, negotiate a lower interest rate, make prepayments, and consider refinancing your home loan. Good luck!

Home loan savings Paisa Wasool 2.0 tips Mortgage cost reduction Loan repayment strategies Financial planning for home buyers

News Source : Zee Business

Source Link :Paisa Wasool 2.0: 5 ways to save upto Rs 37.5 lakh on Rs 50 lakh home loan/