“Home loan savings tips”: 5 Strategies to Save Up to Rs 37.5 Lakh on a Rs 50 Lakh Home Loan with Paisa Wasool 2.0

Paisa Wasool 2.0: 5 Ways to Save Upto Rs 37.5 Lakh on Rs 50 Lakh Home Loan

Buying a home is a dream for many, but a home loan can be a burden on your finances. However, with smart planning and efficient use of resources, you can save a significant amount of money on your home loan.

Here are 5 ways to save up to Rs 37.5 lakh on a Rs 50 lakh home loan:

Opt for a shorter loan tenure

A shorter loan tenure means a higher EMI, but it also means a lower interest payout. A 20-year loan tenure with a 8.5% interest rate will result in an interest payout of Rs 53.9 lakh, whereas a 10-year loan tenure with the same interest rate will result in an interest payout of Rs 28.4 lakh. By choosing a shorter loan tenure, you can save up to Rs 25.5 lakh on your home loan. Make prepayments

Prepayments help reduce the principal amount of your home loan, which in turn reduces the interest payout. For example, if you make a prepayment of Rs 5 lakh on a Rs 50 lakh home loan, you can save up to Rs 7.5 lakh on your total interest payout. However, it is important to check if your lender charges any prepayment penalties before making any prepayments. Opt for a floating interest rate

A floating interest rate is linked to the market and can change over time. While this may seem risky, it can also be beneficial in the long run. For example, if you opt for a floating interest rate of 8.5% and the interest rate drops to 7.5%, you can save up to Rs 5.5 lakh on your total interest payout. Negotiate with your lender

Negotiating with your lender can help you get a lower interest rate or a waiver on processing fees. Before signing the loan agreement, it is important to read the fine print and negotiate the terms that work in your favour. A small reduction in the interest rate can help you save a significant amount of money on your home loan. Increase your EMI with your income

As your income increases, you can increase your EMI to pay off your home loan faster. By increasing your EMI by 10% every year, you can save up to Rs 4.5 lakh on your total interest payout. However, it is important to ensure that your monthly expenses are within your budget.

In conclusion, a home loan is a long-term commitment, and it is important to plan your finances wisely. By opting for a shorter loan tenure, making prepayments, opting for a floating interest rate, negotiating with your lender, and increasing your EMI with your income, you can save up to Rs 37.5 lakh on a Rs 50 lakh home loan. It is important to do your research and choose a lender that offers flexible repayment options to make your home loan journey paisa wasool.

