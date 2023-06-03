“Home made tutorial es buah premium”: Premium Home Made Tutorial for Es Buah.

Introduction:
Es Buah is a traditional Indonesian dessert made of mixed fruits and shaved ice, drizzled with sweet syrup and condensed milk. It is a refreshing treat that’s perfect for hot summer days or as a sweet ending to a meal. In this tutorial, we will be teaching you how to make your own homemade Es Buah premium.
Ingredients:
For this recipe, you will need:
- Assorted fruits (mango, watermelon, pineapple, apple, strawberry, etc.)
- Shaved ice
- Condensed milk
- Simple syrup (made with equal parts sugar and water)
- Basil seeds (optional)
Instructions:
Step 1: Prepare the fruits
Wash and cut the fruits into bite-sized pieces. You can use any combination of fruits you like, but we recommend using at least three different types for a more varied flavor and texture.
Step 2: Prepare the simple syrup
In a small saucepan, combine equal parts sugar and water (for example, 1 cup sugar and 1 cup water). Heat over medium heat until the sugar has dissolved, stirring occasionally. Let cool.
Step 3: Prepare the basil seeds (optional)
Basil seeds are a popular addition to Es Buah in Indonesia. They add a fun texture and are said to have health benefits. To prepare them, soak 1 tablespoon of basil seeds in 1 cup of water for at least 10 minutes, or until they have swelled up and become gelatinous.
Step 4: Assemble the Es Buah
In a bowl or cup, layer the shaved ice and fruits. Drizzle with the simple syrup and condensed milk. If using, add a spoonful of basil seeds on top. Repeat the layers until the bowl or cup is full.
Step 5: Enjoy!
Your homemade Es Buah premium is now ready to be enjoyed. Grab a spoon and dig in!
Tips:
- You can use any combination of fruits you like for this recipe, but make sure to choose fruits that are in season and ripe for the best flavor.
- If you don’t have a shaved ice machine, you can use a blender to crush ice into small pieces.
- You can adjust the sweetness of your Es Buah by adding more or less simple syrup and condensed milk.
- To make your Es Buah even more special, you can add toppings like chopped nuts, chocolate chips, or whipped cream.
Conclusion:
Es Buah is a delicious and refreshing dessert that’s easy to make at home. With just a few simple ingredients, you can create your own homemade version of this classic Indonesian treat. Whether you’re looking for a sweet treat on a hot day or a fun dessert to serve at your next dinner party, Es Buah premium is sure to be a crowd pleaser. Try this recipe today and enjoy the flavors of Indonesia in your own home.
Source Link :Tutorial Es Buah premium…HOME MADE./
