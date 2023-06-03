“Home made tutorial es buah premium”: Premium Home Made Tutorial for Es Buah.

Introduction:

Es Buah is a traditional Indonesian dessert made of mixed fruits and shaved ice, drizzled with sweet syrup and condensed milk. It is a refreshing treat that’s perfect for hot summer days or as a sweet ending to a meal. In this tutorial, we will be teaching you how to make your own homemade Es Buah premium.

Ingredients:

For this recipe, you will need:

Assorted fruits (mango, watermelon, pineapple, apple, strawberry, etc.)

Shaved ice

Condensed milk

Simple syrup (made with equal parts sugar and water)

Basil seeds (optional)

Instructions:

Step 1: Prepare the fruits

Wash and cut the fruits into bite-sized pieces. You can use any combination of fruits you like, but we recommend using at least three different types for a more varied flavor and texture.

Step 2: Prepare the simple syrup

In a small saucepan, combine equal parts sugar and water (for example, 1 cup sugar and 1 cup water). Heat over medium heat until the sugar has dissolved, stirring occasionally. Let cool.

Step 3: Prepare the basil seeds (optional)

Basil seeds are a popular addition to Es Buah in Indonesia. They add a fun texture and are said to have health benefits. To prepare them, soak 1 tablespoon of basil seeds in 1 cup of water for at least 10 minutes, or until they have swelled up and become gelatinous.

Step 4: Assemble the Es Buah

In a bowl or cup, layer the shaved ice and fruits. Drizzle with the simple syrup and condensed milk. If using, add a spoonful of basil seeds on top. Repeat the layers until the bowl or cup is full.

Step 5: Enjoy!

Your homemade Es Buah premium is now ready to be enjoyed. Grab a spoon and dig in!

Tips:

You can use any combination of fruits you like for this recipe, but make sure to choose fruits that are in season and ripe for the best flavor.

If you don’t have a shaved ice machine, you can use a blender to crush ice into small pieces.

You can adjust the sweetness of your Es Buah by adding more or less simple syrup and condensed milk.

To make your Es Buah even more special, you can add toppings like chopped nuts, chocolate chips, or whipped cream.

Conclusion:

Es Buah is a delicious and refreshing dessert that’s easy to make at home. With just a few simple ingredients, you can create your own homemade version of this classic Indonesian treat. Whether you’re looking for a sweet treat on a hot day or a fun dessert to serve at your next dinner party, Es Buah premium is sure to be a crowd pleaser. Try this recipe today and enjoy the flavors of Indonesia in your own home.

Source Link :Tutorial Es Buah premium…HOME MADE./

