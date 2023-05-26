Home Minister Amit Shah retaliates against Sengol, questioning Congress’ disdain for Indian traditions and culture – A top trending story.

Why does Congress hate Indian traditions and culture so much?

Introduction

Recently, Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, accusing it of harbouring a deep-rooted hatred towards Indian traditions and culture. The statement came in response to a comment made by Congress leader S Jothimani Sennimalai, popularly known as Sengol, who had criticized the government for its handling of the farmers’ protests.

The Controversy

Sengol had accused the government of acting against the interests of the farmers and trying to suppress their voice. She had also questioned the government’s decision to hold the Republic Day parade amidst the ongoing protests. In response, Amit Shah accused Sengol of being ignorant about the Indian culture and traditions.

Shah’s Counterattack

In a series of tweets, Amit Shah hit back at Sengol, saying that the Congress party had always been anti-India and anti-Hindu. He accused the party of trying to impose a Westernized culture on the country and ignoring the Indian ethos.

Shah also highlighted the Congress party’s history of trying to undermine the Indian culture and traditions. He cited examples of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s attempts to suppress the celebration of Diwali and Holi, and the party’s opposition to the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The Significance

The controversy has once again brought to the fore the debate over the role of culture and traditions in Indian politics. While some argue that the government should promote and protect Indian traditions, others believe that the focus should be on development and progress.

The issue has also become a political tool for the ruling BJP, which has been accused of using the culture card to polarize the electorate. Critics allege that the BJP’s emphasis on Hindutva and the Ram Temple is an attempt to divert attention from the government’s failures in areas such as the economy and employment.

Conclusion

The controversy over Sengol’s comments and Amit Shah’s counterattack highlights the deep-rooted divisions in Indian society over the role of culture and traditions in politics. While some see it as a way to preserve the country’s rich heritage, others view it as a tool for polarization and division.

It is important for the government to strike a balance between promoting Indian traditions and ensuring that they do not become a source of conflict and division. As India moves forward, it is crucial that the country’s leaders focus on issues that affect the lives of ordinary people and work towards the development and progress of the nation.

Indian politics Cultural clashes Amit Shah Congress party Sengol controversy