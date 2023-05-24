“home price decline”: Redfin Report: April Sees Significant Drop in Home Prices in These Areas

Nationwide Home Prices Experience Steepest Decline in Over a Decade

According to a report released by real estate brokerage Redfin, home prices across the United States saw their largest annual decline in over a decade last month, with prices falling by nearly $18,000. The most significant drops were seen in expensive California markets and pandemic-era boomtowns such as Boise, Idaho, and Austin, Texas.

California Market Takes a Hit

Homes in Oakland, California, experienced the largest percentage dip in home prices, falling by 16.1% or $174,500 from a year ago. Overall, median prices declined in 45 out of the more than 90 metros analyzed by Redfin.

Fluctuating Mortgage Rates to Blame

One of the main reasons for the drop in home prices is fluctuating mortgage rates, which are still well above 6% after reaching historic lows during the pandemic. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rose to 6.39% last week, up from 5.25% at the same time last year.

“Elevated mortgage rates are preventing would-be buyers from buying and would-be sellers from selling. And because sellers aren’t selling, the buyers who are out there have very limited options,” said Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather in a statement. She added, “Home prices are faltering due to sluggish homebuyer demand, but the shortage of homes for sale is preventing them from falling as much as they did in the Great Recession.”

Inventory Shortage

Fairweather also noted that prices are rising in some places where both the pool of buyers and available inventory are limited. Close to one-third of homes that sold in April were purchased above the final list price. Meanwhile, new listings dropped 26.1% year over year on a seasonally adjusted basis in April alongside falling home sales.

Existing Home Sales Decline

Separate data from The National Association of Realtors shows that existing home sales, completed transactions that include single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums, and co-ops, declined by 3.4% from March to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.28 million units. Year-over-year sales fell by 23.2%, while total housing inventory increased by 7.2% month-on-month to 1.04 million units.

The Future of Home Prices

It’s unclear how long the drop in home prices will continue, but Fairweather predicts that the shortage of homes for sale will prevent prices from falling as much as they did during the Great Recession. While prices are dropping in some areas, they are rising in others due to limited inventory and high demand.

Overall, the current market presents challenges for both buyers and sellers, with high mortgage rates limiting buyer options and a shortage of homes for sale limiting seller options.

Real estate market trends Housing affordability Regional property values Home price fluctuations Economic impact on housing market

News Source : Adam Barnes,The Hill

Source Link :Here’s where home prices fell the most in April: Redfin report/