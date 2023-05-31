“home renovation ROI”: on investment The home projects with the highest ROI are not necessarily the most popular

The Truth About Home Renovations: Are You Getting Your Money’s Worth?

Most homeowners are planning to remodel at some point down the road, but not everyone will get their money’s worth in improved home value. According to newly released data from the Contractor Growth Network, the most popular home improvement projects are sparkling bathroom overhauls, followed by big-ticket kitchen and basement renovations. In some cases, homeowners may get that money back when it’s time to sell, but more often, these home renovations rarely deliver a great return.

The Cost vs. Value report from Zonda Media, a housing market research and analytics firm, shows that homeowners, on average, are getting just a 60% return on their renovation investments. The projects offering the greatest returns in resale value are not new kitchens and baths but rather projects related to a home’s curb appeal. Todd Tomalak, Zonda’s principal of building products research, advises homeowners to “throw away everything you see on HGTV” and focus on renovations that provide a 100% return on investment, such as converting a heating, ventilation and air conditioning system to electric; replacing garage doors; installing a stone veneer; or upgrading to a steel front door.

A minor kitchen remodeling, such as painting and updating the backsplash, did provide high returns, but major kitchen and bathroom renovations did not, according to the Zonda survey. With high home prices and a tight supply of units for sale, more people are choosing to fix up their current home rather than look for something new. Even though both construction and financing costs are up, this decade could be “the golden age of remodeling,” Tomalak said. Still, cost is a “critical issue.”

About 95% of homeowners said they plan to take on a major home improvement project in the next five years, according to a recent report by Real Estate Witch. However, only 50% said they can afford it at the moment. They’ll also likely spend more than they initially expect. To budget wisely, talk to a realtor in your area about specific renovations that could increase the value of your home and which ones to skip. Always get competitive bids on any project and add 10% to that estimate as a “buffer,” advised Sophia Bera Daigle, CEO and founder of Gen Y Planning, an Austin, Texas-based financial planning firm for millennials.

If you are going to finance a project, look into obtaining a home equity loan or home equity line of credit and factor in the interest rate and potential monthly payment. “Make sure you can work these monthly payments into your budget before you begin,” Daigle said. It may make more sense to hold off on a big renovation so that you can save money, pay down debt, and see if interest rates go down, added Daigle, a certified financial planner and also a member of CNBC’s Advisor Council.

Finally, consider how long you will stay in your current home and how a renovation will impact your life, Tomalak said. “If people are moving less often, this shifts the question of remodeling from an investment to the quality of living.” Home renovations are not always a good investment, but if done correctly, they can improve your quality of life and potentially boost the value of your home. Before starting a home project, do the math, and make sure you’re getting your money’s worth.

News Source : Jessica Dickler

Source Link :The most popular home projects are not the ones with the best return/