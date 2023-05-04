“Home shooting” Today : Police fatally shoot suspect in home shooting that left 8-year-old boy and others dead

2 Dead, Including 8-Year-Old Boy, in Newark Shooting

On Wednesday evening, a shooting in Newark, New Jersey, left two people dead, including an 8-year-old boy. According to officials, police responded to reports of gunshots just after 8:30 p.m. When they arrived on the scene, they found one man dead from a gunshot wound and the 8-year-old boy who had also been shot. The boy was transported to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police encountered a man with a firearm running away from the residence where the two people had been shot. Several Newark Police Department Officers followed the suspect on foot, and two officers fired their weapons during the encounter, fatally wounding the suspect, according to officials.

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office is investigating the fatal officer-involved shooting of the suspect. The investigation findings will have to be presented to a grand jury who will decide if the evidence supports the return of an indictment against the officers involved, according to the attorney general’s office.

Officials did not reveal the identities of the officers, suspect, or victims. The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is being released at this time. The investigation into the homicide is being conducted by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, who did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

Incidents like this are tragic and serve as a reminder of the importance of gun safety and responsible gun ownership. It is also a reminder that gun violence affects people of all ages, races, and backgrounds.

Communities and law enforcement must work together to prevent gun violence and promote safety. This can include educating the public on responsible gun ownership, enforcing gun laws, and providing resources for mental health and substance abuse treatment.

It is important to remember that every life lost to gun violence is a tragedy and that we must work together to prevent these types of incidents from happening in the future. Our hearts go out to the families and friends of the victims in this senseless act of violence.

News Source : ABC7 San Francisco

Source Link :2 dead in home shooting, including 8-year-old boy; suspect fatally shot by police/