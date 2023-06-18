Homeless man arrested for beating septuagenarian to death in Delhi: Victim identified as Jyoti Prasad, suspect as Badal

Badal – Homeless man arrested for beating septuagenarian to death in Sabzi Mandi area : Homeless man arrested for beating septuagenarian to death in Sabzi Mandi area, victim identified as Jyoti Prasad

A man without a home has been apprehended for allegedly killing a 70-year-old man after a dispute in the early hours of Friday in the Sabzi Mandi area of north Delhi. Within 24 hours of the incident, police arrested the suspect, identified as Badal. Jyoti Prasad, a resident of Kabir Basti, was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead by doctors. The police discovered a walking stick with bloodstains at the scene and identified the vagabond as the perpetrator after conducting a thorough investigation. Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP, North, stated that a quarrel had occurred between the elderly victim and the homeless man.

News Source : TNN

Homeless man Beating 70-yr-old Death Delhi News