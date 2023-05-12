Homeless Man Choked To Death Video : Shocking Video Shows Homeless Man Choked To Death By Police Officer

Police Officer Caught on Camera Choking Homeless Man to Death in Disturbing Video

The Shocking Video of Mario Gonzalez’s Death Highlights the Issue of Police Brutality Against Homeless People

In recent years, the United States has been rocked by a series of high-profile police brutality cases. But few have been as shocking as the video that surfaced in early 2021, showing a homeless man being choked to death by a police officer in California.

The Incident

The video, which quickly went viral on social media, shows the homeless man, 42-year-old Mario Gonzalez, struggling with three police officers in Alameda, California. The officers had responded to a report of a man who appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol in a park. When they arrived, they found Gonzalez, who was unresponsive and slumped over a bench.

The officers attempted to wake Gonzalez and get him to stand up, but he was uncooperative. They then attempted to handcuff him, but he continued to resist. At one point, Officer James Fisher put his knee on Gonzalez’s back and neck, while Officer Cameron Leahy restrained his legs. Another officer, Eric McKinley, stood nearby.

As the struggle continued, Gonzalez repeatedly said that he could not breathe and begged the officers to stop. But they continued to apply pressure to his back and neck. After several minutes, Gonzalez stopped moving and appeared to be unconscious. The officers then attempted to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Response

The video of Gonzalez’s death has sparked outrage and calls for justice. Many have compared it to the death of George Floyd, who was killed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in May 2020. Chauvin was later convicted of murder and manslaughter.

The Alameda Police Department has launched an investigation into Gonzalez’s death, and the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave. But many activists and community members are calling for more accountability.

The Issue of Police Brutality Against Homeless People

The video has also brought attention to the issue of police brutality against homeless people. According to a 2019 report by the National Coalition for the Homeless, homeless people are disproportionately likely to experience police violence, harassment, and criminalization.

Many advocates are calling for systemic changes to address this issue, including increased funding for housing and social services, as well as reforms to police practices and accountability. They argue that police should not be the first responders to nonviolent incidents involving homeless people, and that alternative approaches, such as mental health and social workers, should be utilized instead.

The Need for Reform

The death of Mario Gonzalez has once again highlighted the urgent need for reform in the criminal justice system. It is a tragic reminder of the devastating consequences of police brutality, and a call to action for all those who seek to end it.

Police Brutality Civil Rights Violation Excessive Use of Force Social Justice Black Lives Matter