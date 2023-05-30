Homeless woman identified as homicide victim in Hagerstown: Rachela Virginia Disandro

Rachela Virginia Disandro : Homeless woman Rachela Virginia Disandro identified as homicide victim in Hagerstown

The Hagerstown Police are investigating the death of a homeless woman as a homicide. The victim has been identified as Rachela Virginia Disandro, 37, who had a history of Hagerstown addresses but was homeless at the time of her death. Her body was found in a stone alcove under a porch at the historic Hager House in Hagerstown City Park, where she was known to sleep. The police believe that the suspect and victim were known to each other, but no further information has been released. Anyone with information can contact Detective J. Ackerman at jackerman@hagerstownpd.org or leave a tip through crimetip@hagerstownpd.org or by calling 240-313-4345. The Hager House museum, which was closed on the day of the incident, is the refurbished home of the city’s founder, Jonathan Hager.

