Homelessness campout ends peacefully in Victoria Park – CTV Kitchener

homelessness crisis : 24-hour camp out highlights homelessness crisis in Victoria Park

The 24-hour camp out in Victoria Park, which aimed to bring attention to the homelessness crisis, has ended peacefully. The event, called “The Unhoused Experience: 24-Hour Challenge,” saw demonstrators set up in the park but not stay overnight. Despite concerns of friction with officials, organizers report that the event was entirely peaceful. A handful of people attended Friday night’s event to share stories about living rough. Advocates were also in attendance to highlight the homelessness crisis in Waterloo region. City officials warned organizers that the event had to end by 11 p.m. and no tents or structures could be erected. Organizers say demonstrators left last night to avoid any confrontation. The event comes a month after a clash between protestors and security at the bridge to Roos Island. No fines or tickets were issued in connection to yesterday’s event. Demonstrators returned to the park Saturday morning to set up workshops. The event aimed to keep the issue of homelessness visible and on the table.

News Source : Kitchener

