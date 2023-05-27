homemade biscuit recipe: Homemade Zeera Biscuit Recipe without an Oven

Zeera Biscuit Recipe: A Delicious Homemade Treat

Introduction

Biscuits are a popular snack all over the world. They are easy to make, delicious, and perfect for any occasion. Zeera biscuits, also known as cumin biscuits, are a type of biscuit that is popular in the Indian subcontinent. They are a tasty treat that is perfect for snacking or with a cup of tea.

Ingredients

To make zeera biscuits, you will need the following ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup butter, at room temperature

1/4 cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1/4 teaspoon salt

2-3 tablespoons milk

Instructions

Step 1: Preheat the Oven

Before you start making the biscuits, preheat your oven to 180°C.

Step 2: Mix the Ingredients

In a bowl, mix together the flour, sugar, salt, and cumin seeds. Add the butter and mix until it forms a crumbly mixture. Add 2-3 tablespoons of milk and mix until it forms a smooth dough.

Step 3: Roll the Dough

On a floured surface, roll out the dough to a thickness of about 1/4 inch. Use a cookie cutter to cut out the biscuits. You can use any shape you like.

Step 4: Bake the Biscuits

Place the biscuits on a baking tray lined with parchment paper. Bake in the preheated oven for 15-20 minutes, or until they are golden brown.

Step 5: Cool and Serve

Remove the biscuits from the oven and let them cool on a wire rack. Once they are cool, serve and enjoy!

Variations

You can add a variety of ingredients to your zeera biscuits to make them more interesting. For example, you can add raisins, nuts, or chocolate chips to the dough before rolling it out. You can also add different spices such as cinnamon, cardamom, or ginger to give them a unique flavor.

Tips

Here are some tips to help you make the perfect zeera biscuits:

Make sure your butter is at room temperature before you start mixing it with the other ingredients.

Don’t overwork the dough. Mix it until it forms a smooth dough, but don’t knead it too much.

Use a cookie cutter to cut out the biscuits. This will give them a uniform shape and size.

Don’t overcrowd the baking tray. Leave some space between the biscuits so they have room to expand while baking.

Let the biscuits cool completely before serving. This will make them crispy and delicious.

Conclusion

Zeera biscuits are a delicious and easy-to-make treat that everyone will love. With just a few simple ingredients, you can make a batch of these biscuits in no time. Whether you enjoy them on their own or with a cup of tea, they are sure to be a hit. So why not give this recipe a try and see for yourself?

