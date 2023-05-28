“homemade burgers”: Improving Homemade Burgers: Tips and Tricks

The Ultimate Guide to Making the Perfect Burger

May 28th is National Hamburger Day in the United States, a day dedicated to celebrating America’s favorite sandwich. While the origins of the hamburger are hotly debated, there’s no denying that it’s a beloved staple of American cuisine. Whether you’re cooking burgers for a casual Sunday dinner or making them for a Memorial Day gathering, here are some tools and tips to help you take your burgers to the next level.

A Stand Mixer with Attachments

While it’s easy to pick up pre-made buns and patties from the grocery store, making your own burgers is a great way to customize your flavors and impress your guests. A stand mixer such as the KitchenAid Artisan 5-Quart is a useful tool for making homemade patties. Using the meat grinder attachment, you can easily grind your own beef and season it to your liking. After that, swap the attachment for the dough hook and knead your own bread for homemade buns.

A Beyond Burger Patty

If you’re vegetarian, vegan, or just conscious about the sustainability of the meat industry, consider grilling a Beyond Burger for National Hamburger Day. Beyond is a plant-based substitute that mimics the taste, texture, and smell of real meat with extreme accuracy. Even meat-eaters tend to enjoy this burger substitute, so give it a try and see what all the hype is about.

A Grill

The transition from spring to summer is the perfect time to break out the grill. The smoky taste from charcoal grilling is sure to elevate your burgers. We recommend the Napoleon NK22K-LEG-2, which we found to be the best charcoal grill due to its even heat distribution, sturdiness, and impressive cook surface that can fit up to 13 burgers. As for the charcoal itself, the best briquette is Kingsford, which is widely available and burns hotter than the competition. If you prefer the convenience of a gas grill, we recommend the Weber Spirit II E-310, which boasts impressive heat and an even, perfect sear.

A Non-Grill Option for Indoors

Even if you can’t accommodate a grill, you can still experience the delectable joy of homemade burgers. One way to grill indoors is by using a cast-iron skillet over a burner. Its incredible heat retention will cook your burgers evenly, and the seasoning from consistent use will give your burgers even more flavor. The best cast-iron skillet we’ve tested is the 12-inch skillet offered by Lodge, thanks to its light weight, affordable price, and impressive heat retention.

A Meat Press

Smashed burgers, or “Smashburgers,” use a technique of flattening the burgers to improve the flavor profile. If you want to make your own smashed burgers at home, you can do so easily with Cuisinart’s meat pressing set. While all you really need is the press itself, the set comes with patty papers for easy clean-up and a straight-edge spatula for transporting and flipping your patties.

A Spatula

When cooking burgers, a spatula is a must. We recommend the Wusthof Gourmet Offset Slotted Spatula because it slides under food easily, is dishwasher-friendly, and has a sturdy handle. For a grilling spatula specifically, it doesn’t get any better than the OXO Good Grips 16″ Grilling Turner. It has a sharp, serrated edge for easy flipping and comes with the best tongs.

A Meat Thermometer

Whether you like your burgers well done or on the rarer side, having it cooked properly throughout is vital. The internal temperature for your burger will range from 120-125ºF for rare to 160-165ºF for well-done. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) deems any internal temperature below 160ºF to be unsafe for ground meat, but of course, many brave the risk for their ideal doneness. We found the ThermoWorks ThermoPop to be the best meat thermometer. This sleek thermometer measures meat temperature accurately and quickly.

Cutlery

Good knives are essential for preparing burger toppings such as lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and potatoes for fries. For all your burger prep needs, we recommend the Mercer Culinary Genesis 6-Piece Forged Knife Block Set. Despite its low price, it goes toe-to-toe with more expensive options in terms of performance and comes with a snazzy glass. While you’re at it, you should probably invest in a cutting board for your burger prep. The Totally Bamboo Kauai Cutting Board is the best board because of its sustainability, durability, and ease of cleaning.

An Air Fryer

For crispy yet healthy fries and perfectly toasted buns, consider using an air fryer. Thanks to the power of convection, you can make French fries without calorie-dense oils. If you want, you can even use leftover cheese from your burger to make melty cheese fries. We found the Ninja Speedi to be the best air fryer. Its intuitive controls make it easy to use, and it cooks food quickly.

In conclusion, whether you’re cooking for yourself or a crowd, these tools and tips will help you make the perfect burger every time. From homemade patties to perfectly toasted buns, there’s nothing quite like a delicious burger cooked to perfection. Happy National Hamburger Day!

