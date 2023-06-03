“homemade butter chicken recipe”: Home-Made Recipe for Butter Chicken

Continued…

Step 9: Bring the mixture to a boil and allow it to cook for around 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. The sauce should become thick and the tomatoes should break down into a smooth consistency.

Step 10: Once the sauce has thickened, remove it from the heat and allow it to cool for a few minutes. Then, using a blender (either a stick blender or a food processor), blend the mixture until smooth. Be careful when blending hot liquids, as they can splash and burn you.

Step 11: Return the blended mixture to the pot and add the cream. Stir well and then add your marinated chicken. Cook the chicken in the sauce until fully cooked through, which should take around 20-25 minutes.

Step 12: Once the chicken is cooked through, remove the pot from the heat and allow it to cool slightly. Serve with your favorite sides, such as basmati rice and fresh naan bread.

And there you have it, the best butter chicken recipe you’ll ever make at home! While it may take some time and effort, the end result is worth it. You’ll have a rich and creamy curry that’s bursting with flavor and sure to impress your family and friends. So ditch the takeout and give this recipe a try!

