“homemade donuts”: A Guide to Homemade Donut Making

National Donut Day: The Best Tools and Gadgets for Making Homemade Donuts

Are you a donut lover? Do you want to celebrate National Donut Day by making delicious donuts at home? Look no further! We’ve got you covered with all the tools and gadgets you need to bake the best donuts.

A stand mixer

One of the most important tools you need for making donuts is a stand mixer. The KitchenAid Artisan 5-Quart Stand Mixer is the best stand mixer out of all the ones we tested. It’s durable, quiet, and compatible with many attachments that cover a variety of kitchen needs like a meat grinder and a pasta press. Conveniently, it even comes with a dough hook.

Cookie cutters

The classic “ring” donut is one of the most popular shapes. If you’re a fan of donut holes, you can fry the leftover dough for even more treats. If you don’t have a dedicated donut hole cutter, you can use a circular cookie cutter to make the holes. Based on our research, we found the cookie cutters sold by YXCLIFE to be the best ones you can buy online.

A Dutch oven

Donuts are typically made with fried batter, and there are several ways to achieve this. One way is to cook them over the stove. While you can fry a donut in pretty much anything that holds oil, a Dutch oven is one of the safer options due to its tall sides. It’s easy to use a tong to grab a donut out of the oil while not putting yourself at risk for oil burns. The best Dutch oven we’ve tested is the Made In Dutch Oven. It has comfortable handles, boasts consistently great cooking results, and, most importantly, it’s affordable.

A thermometer

If you’re frying your donut on the stove, bakers recommend using a candy thermometer to regulate the temperature of your oil. This ensures that your dessert doesn’t end up overcooked. Taylor Precision Products sells a highly rated, programmable thermometer that comes with a clip, ensuring it stays affixed to the pot you’re frying your donuts in.

A deep fryer

Probably the most popular way to fry your donuts is with a deep fryer. It’s safer than deep frying on a stovetop, and it’s easy to regulate oil temperatures without the use of an external thermometer. After extensive testing of various deep fryers, we found that Breville’s smart fryer is the best. Its LCD screen and automatic settings make it the most convenient fryer bar none. It also displays accurate temperatures and fries excellently.

An air fryer

Looking for a healthier alternative to deep frying? Thanks to the power of convection, an air fryer can help with that. With an air fryer, you can still make crispy, delicious donuts without the oils that fuel other frying methods. We found the Ninja Speedi to be the best air fryer thanks to its huge cooking capacity and ease-of-use. It quickly will fry your donuts to crispy perfection.

A donut pan

Cake donuts, as their name implies, are a type of donut with a texture more akin to cake. This results in them being denser and less airy than traditional donuts. You can easily make this type of donut by baking them in the oven using a pan. Wilton’s Non-Stick 6-Cavity Donut Baking Pans will get the job done. The donut cavities are large, and the pans themselves are dishwasher safe, making for an easy cleanup when you’re done.

A mini donut maker

The only thing better than a donut is a miniature donut. Fortunately, they can be made from the comfort of your kitchen in as little as five minutes. We tested several of Dash’s mini appliances, including their Mini Donut Maker, which makes seven adorable mini donuts. Both recipes that were tried came out “simple and delicious.”

Measuring tools

To make the perfect donut, you’ll need to make sure you have precise measurements for your ingredients. For small measurements (up to a tablespoon), you’ll want to use measuring spoons, and it doesn’t get any better than the Cuisipro Stainless Steel Measuring Spoon Set, the best set we’ve tested. This set is sturdy, sleek, and sports etched-on measurements, meaning they won’t weather away over time like many plastic spoons. For larger measurements, we recommend our favorite measuring cup set, the Bellemain Stainless Steel Measuring Cup Set. It’s sturdy, has etchings in both milliliters and cups, and what’s more, they fit easily inside containers. Kitchen scales offer even more accurate measurements. The Escali P115 Primo Digital Scale is our favorite digital scale because it’s easy to use and store thanks to its small size. Plus, it won’t break the bank.

A whisk

For making toppings such as a glaze or chocolate sauce, you’ll want a whisk to quickly stir the ingredients together. We recommend picking up the GIR 11-inch Ultimate Whisk, which we found to be the best whisk that you can buy. This whisk is easy and comfortable to use and has a stylish design in various colors.

Mason jars

Donuts can be filled with a variety of fillings to make them even more delicious. Some filling options include using fruit jellies and jams. It can be stored in mason jars until it’s ready to be piped into the donut. The 32-ounce mason jars by Ball have thousands of positive ratings on Amazon. Buyers love them for their airtight seals that will keep your food fresh for extended periods of time.

A pastry piping kit

Whether you’re going for cream or jam, if you’re looking to stuff your donut with filling, using a pastry piper will make your job a lot easier. A piping kit, such as the one sold by Plateau Elk, allows you to fill a bag with your filling and squeeze it into a small hole in your donut. With this method, you don’t have to worry about messes. Reviewers of the Plateau Elk piping kit love it for its ease-of-use and sturdiness.

A cooling rack

A cooling rack is an important donut-making tool to have. It’s helpful to make sure greasy oil doesn’t pool around your donut as it dries or if you just need a place to set your donuts while they’re piping hot. OXO Store offers a cooling rack that buyers love for its durability and large size.

A spatula

A spatula can be used to apply delicious frostings and glazes to your donuts. After all, what’s a donut without a tasty glaze or frosting? We recommend the GIR Mini Flipper, which we found to be the best spatula you can buy. It’s thin, flexible, and can be used for a variety of tasks in the kitchen.

In conclusion, making delicious homemade donuts requires the right tools and gadgets. Whether you’re frying or baking them, using a stand mixer or a mini donut maker, or filling them with cream or jam, the tools and gadgets we’ve recommended will help you make the best donuts. Happy National Donut Day!

News Source : Kaleb A. Brown

Source Link :How to make donuts at home/