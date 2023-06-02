“homemade donuts”: A Guide to Making Homemade Donuts

National Donut Day: The Tools and Gadgets You Need to Make Delicious Homemade Donuts

National Donut Day is celebrated twice a year in the US, on the first Friday of June and on November 5th. To mark this occasion, many donut chains and stores offer tasty deals and freebies to celebrate. However, if you want to make your own delicious donuts at home, you need the right tools and gadgets.

Here are 14 essential tools you need to make the perfect homemade donuts:

A stand mixer – The KitchenAid Artisan 5-Quart Stand Mixer is durable and compatible with many attachments, including a dough hook. Cookie cutters – The cookie cutters sold by YXCLIFE are easy to clean and come in basic geometric shapes. A Dutch oven – The Made In Dutch Oven is the best Dutch oven for cooking donuts, with comfortable handles and consistently great cooking results. A thermometer – The Taylor Precision Products thermometer is programmable and comes with a clip to attach to your pot. A deep fryer – The Breville smart fryer is the best deep fryer, with an LCD screen, automatic settings, and accurate temperature control. An air fryer – The Ninja Speedi is the best air fryer for making crispy, delicious donuts without the oils of traditional frying. A donut pan – The Wilton Non-Stick 6-Cavity Donut Baking Pans are perfect for making cake donuts in the oven. A mini donut maker – The Dash Mini Donut Maker makes seven adorable mini donuts in as little as five minutes. Measuring tools – The Cuisipro Stainless Steel Measuring Spoon Set and the Bellemain Stainless Steel Measuring Cup Set are both sturdy and accurate. A whisk – The GIR 11-inch Ultimate Whisk is easy to use and has a stylish design in various colors. Mason jars – The Ball 32-ounce mason jars are perfect for storing fillings like fruit jellies and jams. A pastry piping kit – The Plateau Elk piping kit is easy to use and sturdy for filling your donuts with cream or jam. A cooling rack – The OXO Store cooling rack is durable and helpful in preventing greasy oil pooling around your donuts. A spatula – Use a spatula to apply delicious frostings and glazes to your donuts.

With these tools, you can make the perfect homemade donuts in a variety of ways, including deep frying, air frying, or baking. Whether you prefer classic ring donuts or miniature ones, there’s a donut out there for everyone. So, celebrate National Donut Day by making your own delicious donuts at home with these essential tools and gadgets.

News Source : Kaleb A. Brown

Source Link :How to make donuts at home/