Homemade Fudgy Brownies: Homemade Fudgy Brownies – The Best Recipe to Follow

Perfect Homemade Brownies Recipe

Introduction

When it comes to brownies, there are two types: fudgy and cakey. While some may prefer the cakey texture, in my opinion, the perfect brownie is fudgy. I’ve tried countless times to recreate the fudgy interior and shiny, crackly top that boxed brownies have, but I couldn’t quite get it right. So, I decided to develop my recipe that is a perfect homemade version of boxed brownies.

Technique Tip

To ensure that the butter and chocolate quickly and evenly melt together, cube the butter and chop the chocolate.

Equipment Needed

9-by-9-inch baking pan

Preparation

Preheat the oven to 350 F. Grease a 9-by-9-inch baking pan with baking spray. Set a glass bowl over a saucepan filled with about 1 inch water and bring to a simmer. Add butter and chocolate to the bowl and stir constantly, allowing both to melt. Remove from heat as soon as the butter and chocolate are fully melted and the mixture is shiny. Set aside. In a large mixing bowl, sift together cocoa powder, flour, espresso powder, and salt. Set aside. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat eggs and egg yolks on medium-high speed until pale yellow and foamy, 5 to 6 minutes. Add sugars and mix to combine. Add oil, vanilla, and chocolate mixture and beat until combined. Slowly add in dry ingredients, beating until just combined. Using a spatula, fold in chocolate chips, if using. Transfer the batter to the prepared baking pan. Bake for about 35 minutes, or until a cake tester inserted in the middle comes out nearly clean. Cool completely before cutting.

Conclusion

With this recipe, you can say goodbye to boxed brownies and hello to the perfect homemade version. The fudgy texture and shiny, crackly top will make these brownies a new favorite in your household. Give this recipe a try, and you won’t be disappointed.

