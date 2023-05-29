Making Your Homemade Hazelnut Chocolate Spread: A Simple and Natural Recipe

Who doesn’t love a good hazelnut chocolate spread? It’s the perfect accompaniment to toast, pancakes, and waffles and is even delicious. How about making your handmade hazelnut chocolate spread, though? Not only is it more affordable than buying it at the store, but you also get to control the ingredients that go into it. In this blog post, we’ll guide you through making your nutty spread using simple and natural ingredients.

Hazelnut and Cocoa Spread vs Store-Bought Hazelnut Chocolate Spread

Before beginning the recipe, look closely at the hazelnut and Cocoa spread. We are also known as Nutella; the popular space is made with hazelnuts, cocoa powder, sugar, and palm oil. While it’s undoubtedly delicious, store-bought hazelnut chocolate spread can be expensive, and some brands contain additives like palm oil and soy lecithin.

On the other hand, making your hazelnut chocolate spread allows you to use natural ingredients and adjust the sweetness to your liking. Additionally, it’s a great approach to eliminate any additives you might want to avoid. By making your spread, you get a homemade product that tastes as good as a store-bought spread, if not better!

Homemade Hazelnut Chocolate Spread Recipe

Ingredients:

2 cups raw hazelnuts

1/2 cup cocoa powder

1/2 cup maple syrup

1/4 cup coconut oil

1/4 teaspoon salt

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F. On a baking sheet, spread the hazelnuts evenly, and roast for 11 to 15 minutes. Remove the hazelnuts from the oven and let them cool for a few minutes. In a food processor, add the toasted hazelnuts and process until a smooth paste forms. Add the cocoa powder, maple syrup, coconut oil, and salt to the food processor, and blend until the mixture is smooth and creamy. Taste the spread and adjust the sweetness and saltiness to your liking. The hazelnut dark chocolate spread should be transferred to a glass jar and placed in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.

Tips for Making the Perfect Homemade Hazelnut Chocolate Spread

Roasting hazelnuts is critical to achieving the perfect flavour in your spread. Don’t overcook them by keeping a close eye on them while they are burning.

Use high-quality cocoa powder to ensure your feed has a rich chocolate flavour.

If you prefer a sweeter spread, you can increase the maple syrup in the recipe.

You can substitute coconut oil with any neutral-tasting oil, such as vegetable or grapeseed oil.

Be sure to store your homemade hazelnut chocolate spread in the fridge, as it doesn’t contain any preservatives.

Why Choose Homemade Hazelnut Chocolate Spread?

Hazelnut chocolate prices are increasing daily, so homemade hazelnut chocolate spread is more affordable than store-bought, but it’s also a healthier alternative. By making your spread, you get to control the ingredients and ensure that they’re all natural and free from additives. Plus, it’s a fun and rewarding activity you can do with your family and friends.

If you’re looking for a vegan and sugar-free alternative to traditional hazelnut chocolate spread, Cocodensado offers six flavours, including cocoa spread and dark chocolate hazelnut. They are a healthier option for people concerned about what they consume because their spaces are prepared with natural components and don’t include any artificial additives.

Cocodensado is a brand that specializes in creating vegan and sugar-free dessert spreads. Their spreads are perfect for those seeking a healthier alternative to traditional desserts. They offer a range of flavours, including passion fruit, dulce de leche, and white chocolate hazelnut, in addition to their popular hazelnut chocolate spread.

What sets Cocodensado apart from other brands is that they use natural ingredients in their spreads, ensuring that their products are not only delicious but also good for you. Their hazelnut chocolate spread, in particular, is made with roasted hazelnuts, organic cocoa powder, coconut sugar, and a touch of sea salt. The result is a rich and creamy spread perfect for topping on toast or fruit or just enjoying straight from the jar.

Another advantage of choosing Cocodensado’s hazelnut chocolate spread is its vegan and sugar-free alternative to traditional spaces. Unlike many other feeds, Cocodensado’s hazelnut chocolate spread is free from refined sugar, dairy, and other animal products. This makes it a fantastic option for people who are trying to reduce their sugar intake as well as those who consume vegan food.

Conclusion:

Making your hazelnut chocolate spread is simple, inexpensive, and gives you control over the ingredients. By roasting hazelnuts and blending them with cocoa powder, maple syrup, coconut oil, and salt, you can create a delicious and natural spread that rivals any store-bought reach. And if you’re looking for a vegan and sugar-free alternative to traditional hazelnut chocolate spread, Cocodensado offers a range of flavours that will satisfy your sweet tooth. So, go ahead and try making your homemade hazelnut chocolate spread, and see how easy and delicious it can be!

