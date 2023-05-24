“Homemade Ice Cream Recipe”: Creating Delicious Homemade Ice Cream: A Step-by-Step Guide

How to Make Ice Cream in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Gameloft’s hit life-sim and adventure video game, Disney Dreamlight Valley, is known for its delicious meals as much as its thrilling quests and other activities. As players partake in various activities with their favorite characters, they can cook scrumptious meals to quickly level up friendships. In addition, these recipes can be sold at Goofy’s Stalls to make huge profits or eaten to regain the lost energy.

Ice Cream Recipe Disney Dreamlight Valley

Ice Cream is a simple three-star dessert in Disney Dreamlight Valley. The game has a star rating system for every recipe, which shows the required number of ingredients. Since Ice Cream is a three-star dessert, its recipe calls for three ingredients. However, it can be a bit daunting for beginners as the main ingredient is not initially available. Keep reading to learn how to make Ice Cream in Disney Dreamlight Valley and where to find its ingredients.

Here are the ingredients that players will need to create Ice Cream in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

1 x milk

1 x slush ice

1 x sugarcane

Where to Find the Ingredients for Ice Cream in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Milk

The first ingredient is milk, a dairy, and oil-type ingredient used in various recipes. It can be found at Chez Remy’s restaurant in the pantry section, where it is available for 230 Star Coins. But the catch is that Remy is not unlocked from the beginning of the game, and players will have to progress through his main quest line in order to convince him to move to the valley and open his restaurant. Once done, players will be able to buy milk and many other ingredients in his pantry.

Slush Ice

Slush ice can be a bit tricky to obtain as it is locked behind a character friendship quest. To get this ingredient, players will have to reach friendship level 10 with Remy to unlock ‘The Unknown Flavor’ quest. The quest requires players to make slush ice by combining 15 Snowballs and Purified Night Shard Powder at a crafting station.

Sugarcane

Sugarcane can be bought at Goofy’s Stall in the Dazzle Beach biome. Its seeds can be purchased for 5 Star Coins, while fully-mature sugarcane is available for 29 Star Coins.

With all ingredients on hand, visit a nearby cooking station and put all the ingredients in a cooking pot to make Ice Cream. The dessert is worth 558 Star Coins and can restore 1,158 energy when consumed.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

