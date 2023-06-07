homemade iced vovo biscuits: Creating Iced Vovo-Inspired Biscuits from Scratch

Indulge in a Delightful Teatime Treat with These Irresistible Iced-Vo-Vo-Style Biscuits Recipe

Are you someone who loves to treat yourself to a delicious teatime snack? If so, then we have the perfect recipe for you! Introducing the irresistible iced-vo-vo-style biscuits recipe that you can easily make at home. These biscuits are incredibly delicious and will certainly satisfy your sweet tooth cravings. The best part? They’re much easier to make than you might think.

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup caster sugar

1/2 cup desiccated coconut

1/2 cup butter, softened

1 egg, beaten

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F) and line a baking tray with parchment paper. In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, caster sugar, desiccated coconut, salt, and baking powder. Add the softened butter to the dry ingredients and mix until well combined. Add the beaten egg and vanilla extract to the mixture and stir until a dough forms. Roll the dough out on a lightly floured surface until it is about 1/2 cm thick. Use a round cookie cutter to cut out the biscuits and place them onto the prepared baking tray. Bake the biscuits in the preheated oven for 12-15 minutes, or until they are golden brown. Remove the biscuits from the oven and allow them to cool on the tray for 5 minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely.

Icing

1 cup icing sugar

1 1/2 tablespoons milk

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1-2 drops pink food coloring

Instructions

In a mixing bowl, combine the icing sugar, milk, and vanilla extract and stir until smooth. Add 1-2 drops of pink food coloring to the mixture and stir until the color is even. Once the biscuits have cooled completely, use a small spoon to drizzle the icing over the top of each biscuit. Sprinkle extra desiccated coconut on top of the icing before it dries. Allow the icing to dry completely before serving.

Conclusion

These iced-vo-vo-style biscuits are the perfect teatime treat that you can indulge in whenever you feel like it. The recipe is incredibly easy to follow, and the result is a batch of delicious biscuits that will have everyone asking for more. Plus, the pink icing and sprinkled coconut make these biscuits look as good as they taste. So, why not give this recipe a try and enjoy a delightful teatime treat with your loved ones?

