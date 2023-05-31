“homemade malt-flavoured powder recipe”: Creating Homemade Horlicks-Like Powder with Malt Flavor

Making Homemade Horlicks Powder

Horlicks is a popular malted milk powder that has been enjoyed by generations worldwide. The sweet, malty flavor of Horlicks is a childhood memory for many, and it remains a favorite drink for adults as well. While you can easily purchase Horlicks powder from your local grocery store, making it at home is an excellent way to customize the flavor and ensure that it is free from artificial colors and preservatives. Here is a simple recipe for making homemade Horlicks powder.

Ingredients

2 cups of malted barley flour

1 cup of powdered milk

1/2 cup of sugar

1/4 cup of cocoa powder (optional, for chocolate flavor)

1/4 teaspoon of salt

1/4 teaspoon of vanilla extract

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 350°F (180°C). Spread the malted barley flour on a baking sheet and bake it in the oven for 10 to 15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until it turns slightly brown. This step is necessary to remove the raw taste of the flour and enhance the flavor. Remove the flour from the oven and let it cool completely. In a large mixing bowl, combine the cooled flour, powdered milk, sugar, cocoa powder (if using), salt, and vanilla extract. Mix well until all the ingredients are evenly combined. Transfer the mixture to a blender or food processor and blend until the mixture turns into a fine powder. This step is essential to ensure that the Horlicks powder is smooth and free of lumps. Store the Horlicks powder in an airtight container in a cool, dry place. It will last for up to six months.

Serving Suggestions

Homemade Horlicks powder can be enjoyed in a variety of ways. Here are a few serving suggestions:

Mix two tablespoons of Horlicks powder in a glass of warm milk or water for a classic Horlicks drink.

Sprinkle Horlicks powder on top of ice cream or yogurt for a sweet, malty flavor.

Use Horlicks powder as a flavoring agent in baked goods like cakes, cookies, and bread.

Add Horlicks powder to your morning smoothie for an extra boost of flavor and nutrition.

The Benefits of Homemade Horlicks Powder

Making Horlicks powder at home has several benefits over store-bought versions. Here are a few reasons why you should consider making your own Horlicks powder:

You can customize the flavor and sweetness to your liking. If you prefer a less sweet Horlicks, you can reduce the amount of sugar in the recipe.

You can ensure that the Horlicks powder is free from artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives.

You can save money by making your own Horlicks powder instead of buying it from the store.

You can make a large batch of Horlicks powder and store it for later use, which is convenient and time-saving.

Conclusion

Homemade Horlicks powder is a delicious and nutritious drink that can be enjoyed by people of all ages. Making it at home is easy and allows you to customize the flavor and sweetness to your liking. Plus, it’s free from artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives, making it a healthier option than store-bought versions. Try making your own Horlicks powder today and enjoy the sweet, malty flavor that you remember from childhood.

News Source : Rishabh Raj

Source Link :How to make malt-flavoured Horlicks-like powder at home/