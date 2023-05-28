Homemade Mango Ice Cream Recipe: Homemade Mango Ice Cream Recipe with Only 2 Ingredients by Chef M Afzal

Introduction

Mangoes are one of the most beloved summer fruits, and there’s no better way to enjoy them than in a delicious, creamy homemade mango ice cream. In this recipe, we’ll show you how to make a simple and easy two-ingredient mango ice cream that’s perfect for a hot summer day. With only two ingredients, this recipe is not only easy to make, but it’s also budget-friendly.

Ingredients

2 ripe mangoes

2 cups heavy cream

Instructions

Step 1: Prepare the Mangoes

Peel and chop the mangoes into small pieces. Make sure to remove the pit and discard it.

Step 2: Freeze the Mangoes

Place the chopped mangoes in a freezer-safe container and freeze them until they’re completely frozen. This should take about 4-6 hours.

Step 3: Blend the Mangoes

Once the mangoes are frozen, take them out of the freezer and let them sit at room temperature for a few minutes. This will make it easier to blend them. Place the frozen mangoes in a blender and blend them until they’re smooth and creamy.

Step 4: Whip the Cream

In a separate bowl, whip the heavy cream until it forms stiff peaks. This should take about 3-4 minutes.

Step 5: Combine the Mango and Cream

Gently fold the mango puree into the whipped cream until it’s fully incorporated.

Step 6: Freeze the Ice Cream

Pour the mixture into a freezer-safe container and freeze it for at least 4 hours or until it’s completely frozen.

Step 7: Serve and Enjoy

Once the ice cream is frozen, take it out of the freezer and let it sit at room temperature for a few minutes to soften. Scoop the ice cream into bowls and serve immediately.

Conclusion

This easy two-ingredient mango ice cream recipe is perfect for those hot summer days when you want something cool and refreshing. With just two simple ingredients, you can make a delicious and creamy homemade ice cream that everyone will love. So, next time you have a few ripe mangoes lying around, give this recipe a try and enjoy the taste of summer in every scoop.

