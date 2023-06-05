“homemade Moon Pies recipe”: The Ultimate Homemade Moon Pies Recipe You Need to Try

Moon Pies: A Sweet Southern Icon

Moon pies have been a beloved dessert in the South for over 100 years. These soft, sweet treats are perfect for parties and come in a variety of flavors. Whether you call them Graham Cracker cookies filled with marshmallow creme and covered in chocolate or cookie sandwiches with marshmallow creme frosting in the middle, moon pies are out of this world!

Southern Moon Pies

Classic moon pies are loaded with gooey marshmallow goodness, but there’s no shortage of flavors to choose from. From basic chocolate and vanilla to salted caramel, banana, and strawberry, there’s a moon pie flavor for everyone. This soft, chocolatey moon pie recipe is almost cake-like, and the filling is just the right amount of sweet and soft.

Ingredients

To make homemade moon pies, you’ll need:

Butter – unsalted if possible, at room temperature

White sugar for the cookies and powdered sugar for the filling

Eggs

Evaporated milk

Vanilla extract

All-purpose flour

Salt

Unsweetened cocoa powder

Baking powder and baking soda

Marshmallow creme

How to Make Moon Pies

Follow these steps to make homemade moon pies:

Preheat the oven and prep a cookie sheet. Make the cookie dough by beating the butter and sugar, then mixing in the egg, evaporated milk, and vanilla. Gently stir in the dry ingredients until it’s a smooth, thick batter. Bake the cookies for 6-8 minutes, then cool on the tray. Make the filling by mixing butter, powdered sugar, and vanilla until smooth, then stir in the marshmallow creme. Assemble the moon pies by flipping half of the cookies over, then spooning or piping 1-2 tablespoons of filling onto the flat side. Sandwich another cookie on top and press gently.

Tips for the Best Moon Pies

Here are a few tips and tricks to keep in mind when making moon pies:

Use a piping bag to make filling them easier.

Don’t overmix the cookie dough.

Double the filling for extra-indulgent treats.

Experiment with different fillings.

Substitute coconut milk for evaporated milk if needed.

Chill the filling before piping it.

Store moon pies in a single layer.

How to Store and Freeze Moon Pies

Here’s how to store and freeze homemade moon pies:

To store at room temperature, put them in a Ziploc bag or airtight container for 1-2 days.

To store in the refrigerator, put them in a Ziploc bag or airtight container and refrigerate for 4-5 days.

To freeze, freeze the baked and cooled cookies on a cookie sheet until solid (1-2 hours), then transfer to a Ziploc bag and freeze for up to a month.

To thaw, let frozen moon pie cookies thaw in the fridge overnight before filling and serving or let them thaw at room temperature in 3-4 hours.

More Sweet Southern Desserts You’ll Love

If you love moon pies, you’ll also love these sweet Southern desserts:

Peach Pie

Cherry Cobbler

Texas Pecan Pie

Sweet Potato Pie

Banana Pudding

Homemade Moon Pies Recipe Moon Pie Recipe from Scratch DIY Moon Pies Southern Moon Pies Recipe Classic Moon Pies Recipe

News Source : Insanely Good Recipes

Source Link :Best Homemade Moon Pies Recipe/