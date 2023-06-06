homemade nuggets recipe: Delicious and Easy Homemade Nuggets Recipe for Kids with a Crunchy Texture!

Crispy Homemade Nuggets: Easy and Delicious Recipe for Kids!

Do you have picky eaters at home who refuse to eat anything that isn’t fried and crispy? If so, then you need to try this easy and delicious recipe for crispy homemade nuggets. Not only are they delicious, but they’re also healthier than the fast-food version.

Ingredients

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into small pieces

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

2 teaspoons paprika

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

2 eggs, beaten

2 cups panko breadcrumbs

vegetable oil, for frying

Instructions

In a mixing bowl, combine the flour, salt, black pepper, paprika, garlic powder, and onion powder. Mix well. In another mixing bowl, beat the eggs. In a third mixing bowl, place the panko breadcrumbs. Dredge the chicken pieces in the flour mixture, making sure they are well-coated. Shake off any excess flour. Dip the chicken pieces into the beaten eggs, making sure they are well-coated. Coat the chicken pieces in the panko breadcrumbs, pressing the breadcrumbs onto the chicken to ensure they stick. Heat the vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Once the oil is hot, carefully add the chicken pieces to the skillet, making sure not to overcrowd the pan. Cook the chicken pieces for 2-3 minutes on each side, or until they are golden brown and crispy. Using a slotted spoon, remove the chicken pieces from the skillet and place them on a paper towel-lined plate to drain any excess oil. Repeat the process with the remaining chicken pieces. Serve the crispy homemade nuggets with your favorite dipping sauce.

Tips for Success

Make sure the oil is hot before adding the chicken pieces to the skillet. If the oil is not hot enough, the chicken will absorb the oil and become greasy.

Don’t overcrowd the pan. If you add too many chicken pieces at once, the temperature of the oil will drop, and the chicken will not cook evenly.

Use a slotted spoon to remove the chicken pieces from the skillet. This will allow any excess oil to drain off the chicken, resulting in a crispy texture.

Experiment with different dipping sauces. Ranch, honey mustard, and barbecue sauce are popular choices.

Conclusion

Crispy homemade nuggets are an easy and delicious recipe that kids will love. They’re also a healthier alternative to fast-food nuggets. With just a few simple ingredients and some basic cooking skills, you can create a tasty and satisfying meal that your whole family will enjoy.

