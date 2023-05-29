Homemade Paratha Recipe: Aloo Maida Paratha: The Most Delicious Homemade Recipe I’ve Tried

This Is The Best Homemade Paratha Recipe I’ve Ever Tasted | Aloo Maida Paratha

Introduction

Paratha is a popular Indian flatbread that is enjoyed with a variety of dishes such as curries, chutneys, and pickles. There are many different types of parathas, but one of the most delicious and easy-to-make ones is the aloo maida paratha. This paratha is made with a filling of mashed potatoes and spices and is cooked with all-purpose flour. In this article, we will share the recipe for the best homemade aloo maida paratha that you will ever taste.

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour (maida)

1 large potato, boiled and mashed

1 tsp cumin powder (jeera powder)

1 tsp coriander powder (dhania powder)

1 tsp red chili powder (lal mirch powder)

1 tsp garam masala powder

1 tsp salt

2 tbsp oil

Water, as needed

Instructions

In a mixing bowl, add the all-purpose flour and salt. Mix well. Then, add water gradually and knead the dough until it is soft and pliable. Cover the dough and let it rest for 10-15 minutes. In another bowl, add the mashed potato, cumin powder, coriander powder, red chili powder, garam masala powder, and salt. Mix well until the spices are well combined with the potato. Divide the dough into equal portions and roll each portion into a ball. Flatten the ball slightly with your palm and make a well in the center. Add a spoonful of the potato filling and bring the edges of the dough together to cover the filling. Dust the filled dough ball with flour and roll it out gently into a round shape. Be careful not to tear the dough or let the filling spill out. Heat a tawa or griddle over medium-high heat. Place the rolled-out paratha on the tawa and cook for a minute or so until small bubbles appear on the surface. Flip the paratha and cook the other side until it is golden brown and crispy. Brush the cooked paratha with oil or ghee and serve hot with your favorite side dish.

Tips

Make sure the mashed potato is well seasoned with spices. This will ensure that the paratha is flavorful.

Do not overfill the paratha with potato filling as it may spill out while rolling or cooking.

Use a non-stick tawa or griddle to ensure that the paratha does not stick to the surface.

Brush the paratha with oil or ghee while cooking to make it crispy and flavorful.

Conclusion

The aloo maida paratha is a delicious and easy-to-make Indian flatbread that is perfect for any meal of the day. With the right combination of spices and a well-cooked dough, this paratha can be a crowd-pleaser. Follow this recipe and enjoy the best homemade aloo maida paratha you will ever taste.

