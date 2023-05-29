Homemade Paratha Recipe: Aloo Maida Paratha: The Most Delicious Homemade Recipe I’ve Tried

This Is The Best Homemade Paratha Recipe I’ve Ever Tasted | Aloo Maida Paratha
Introduction
Paratha is a popular Indian flatbread that is enjoyed with a variety of dishes such as curries, chutneys, and pickles. There are many different types of parathas, but one of the most delicious and easy-to-make ones is the aloo maida paratha. This paratha is made with a filling of mashed potatoes and spices and is cooked with all-purpose flour. In this article, we will share the recipe for the best homemade aloo maida paratha that you will ever taste.
Ingredients
- 2 cups all-purpose flour (maida)
- 1 large potato, boiled and mashed
- 1 tsp cumin powder (jeera powder)
- 1 tsp coriander powder (dhania powder)
- 1 tsp red chili powder (lal mirch powder)
- 1 tsp garam masala powder
- 1 tsp salt
- 2 tbsp oil
- Water, as needed
Instructions
- In a mixing bowl, add the all-purpose flour and salt. Mix well. Then, add water gradually and knead the dough until it is soft and pliable. Cover the dough and let it rest for 10-15 minutes.
- In another bowl, add the mashed potato, cumin powder, coriander powder, red chili powder, garam masala powder, and salt. Mix well until the spices are well combined with the potato.
- Divide the dough into equal portions and roll each portion into a ball. Flatten the ball slightly with your palm and make a well in the center. Add a spoonful of the potato filling and bring the edges of the dough together to cover the filling.
- Dust the filled dough ball with flour and roll it out gently into a round shape. Be careful not to tear the dough or let the filling spill out.
- Heat a tawa or griddle over medium-high heat. Place the rolled-out paratha on the tawa and cook for a minute or so until small bubbles appear on the surface. Flip the paratha and cook the other side until it is golden brown and crispy.
- Brush the cooked paratha with oil or ghee and serve hot with your favorite side dish.
Tips
- Make sure the mashed potato is well seasoned with spices. This will ensure that the paratha is flavorful.
- Do not overfill the paratha with potato filling as it may spill out while rolling or cooking.
- Use a non-stick tawa or griddle to ensure that the paratha does not stick to the surface.
- Brush the paratha with oil or ghee while cooking to make it crispy and flavorful.
Conclusion
The aloo maida paratha is a delicious and easy-to-make Indian flatbread that is perfect for any meal of the day. With the right combination of spices and a well-cooked dough, this paratha can be a crowd-pleaser. Follow this recipe and enjoy the best homemade aloo maida paratha you will ever taste.
