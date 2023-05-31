Homemade Peach Iced Tea Recipe: Homemade Peach Iced Tea Recipe for a Refreshing Drink – The Yucatan Times

Refreshing Homemade Peach Iced Tea Recipe

Introduction

As the temperatures rise, there’s nothing quite like a glass of refreshing iced tea to help cool you down. Making your own iced tea is not only easy but also allows you to control the ingredients, including the amount of sugar. This homemade peach iced tea recipe is perfect for those who love the sweet and tangy taste of peaches.

Ingredients

6 tea bags

8 cups of water

1 cup of sliced fresh peaches

1/2 cup of sugar

1/4 cup of lemon juice

Ice cubes

Instructions

Bring 8 cups of water to a boil in a large pot. Add the tea bags to the pot, remove from heat, and let steep for 5 minutes. Remove the tea bags and stir in the sugar until it dissolves. Add the sliced peaches and lemon juice to the pot and stir well. Transfer the mixture to a pitcher and let it cool to room temperature. Once cooled, refrigerate the pitcher for at least 2 hours or until chilled. Serve the peach iced tea over ice cubes and garnish with fresh peach slices if desired.

Tips

For a stronger tea flavor, use more tea bags or steep for a longer time.

If you prefer a less sweet tea, reduce the amount of sugar or use a sugar substitute.

You can also add other fruits such as strawberries or raspberries for added flavor.

For a fun twist, freeze some of the peach iced tea into ice cubes and use them instead of regular ice cubes.

Conclusion

This homemade peach iced tea recipe is a delicious and refreshing way to beat the heat. With just a few simple ingredients and some patience, you can create a flavorful and satisfying drink that you can enjoy all summer long. So, next time you’re in the mood for a sweet and tangy treat, give this recipe a try and see how easy and rewarding it can be to make your own iced tea.

News Source : The Yucatan Times

Source Link :Refreshing Homemade Peach Iced Tea Recipe – The Yucatan Times/