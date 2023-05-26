“homemade pizza sauce recipe”: A Simple Recipe for Homemade Pizza Sauce Using Canned Tomatoes

This Easy Homemade Pizza Sauce Recipe is made with canned tomatoes for the best sauce ever!

Do you like to make your own pizza? It’s even better when you make your own sauce, which is easy to do with this Easy Homemade Pizza Sauce Recipe. This sauce is easy to make and tastes delicious, making it the perfect addition to any homemade pizza.

Ingredients:

1 can (28 oz) of crushed tomatoes

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

Instructions:

Heat olive oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add crushed tomatoes and stir to combine. Add oregano, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and black pepper. Stir until everything is combined and the sauce starts to simmer. Reduce heat to low and let the sauce simmer for about 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat and let cool before using on your pizza.

That’s it! This Easy Homemade Pizza Sauce Recipe is so simple to make and tastes amazing. You can store any leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to a week.

Tips:

If you prefer a smoother sauce, you can blend the ingredients together using a blender or immersion blender.

If you want a spicier sauce, you can add red pepper flakes or cayenne pepper to taste.

You can also add other herbs and seasonings to customize the flavor of your sauce. Basil, thyme, and rosemary are all great options.

If you don’t have canned tomatoes, you can use fresh tomatoes instead. Just peel and chop them before adding them to the saucepan.

Homemade pizza is always a crowd-pleaser, and this Easy Homemade Pizza Sauce Recipe makes it even better. With just a few simple ingredients and some easy steps, you can have a delicious sauce that will take your pizza to the next level. So next time you’re in the mood for pizza, try making your own sauce with this recipe. You won’t be disappointed!

Homemade pizza sauce recipe Easy canned tomato pizza sauce Quick tomato sauce recipe for pizza Simple pizza sauce recipe with canned tomatoes Homemade pizza sauce with pantry staples

News Source : msn.com

Source Link :Easy Homemade Pizza Sauce Recipe with Canned Tomatoes/