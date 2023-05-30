homemade short ribs recipe: Short Ribs over Polenta: Spadea’s Homemade Recipe

Bill Spadea’s Homemade Short Rib and Polenta

Monday was a day off for Bill Spadea, and he took full advantage of it. Instead of tuning into the radio or attending events, he decided to spend the day cooking. He ordered three pounds of beef short ribs from Wegmans and got to work.

First, he heated a deep stovetop pan with some ghee and beef tallow. He dried and salted the ribs before placing them in the melted fat to brown on all sides. After a few minutes, he pulled them out onto a separate plate.

Next, he added chopped onions, celery, and carrots into the rendered fat from the ribs. Once the onions became translucent, he added some crushed garlic, red wine, and beef broth. He brought it up to a simmer and added some tomato or umami paste and some ancient grain flour to thicken the sauce. Then he put the ribs back in, covered the pan, and put it in the oven for three hours at 275 degrees.

While the ribs were cooking, he made the polenta. He brought three cups of water to a boil and slowly stirred in a cup of cornmeal. Once it simmered, he added an additional cup of water and stirred constantly with a small whisk. Once it was thick enough to look like polenta, he added in a few tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil and kosher salt.

After the ribs were done, he removed any hard pieces of fat from the bone side of the rib and served them over the polenta.

Bill Spadea’s homemade short rib and polenta is a hearty and delicious meal that is perfect for a day off. It takes a few hours to make, but the end result is worth it. The short ribs are tender and flavorful, and the polenta is creamy and comforting. This recipe is a great way to spend a relaxing day in the kitchen.

