Homemade Sizzling Tofu Recipe: An Easy and Delicious Recipe for Homemade Sizzling Tofu

Homemade Sizzling Tofu: Simple and Satisfying Recipe

Introduction

Tofu is an excellent source of protein and can be a great addition to any meal. It is a versatile food that can be used in various dishes such as soups, stir-fries, and salads. One of the most delicious ways to enjoy tofu is by preparing it in a sizzling hot plate. This recipe is a simple and satisfying way to prepare tofu at home.

Ingredients

1 block of firm tofu

2 tablespoons of cornstarch

2 tablespoons of vegetable oil

2 cloves of minced garlic

1 tablespoon of grated ginger

1 small red bell pepper, sliced

1 small green bell pepper, sliced

1 small onion, sliced

2 tablespoons of soy sauce

1 tablespoon of brown sugar

1 tablespoon of rice vinegar

1 tablespoon of sesame oil

Directions

Drain the tofu and wrap it in a paper towel to remove excess moisture. Cut the tofu into bite-sized cubes. Place the cornstarch in a bowl and coat the tofu cubes with it. Shake off any excess cornstarch. Heat the vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the tofu cubes to the skillet and cook for 5-7 minutes until they are golden brown. Flip the cubes over and cook for another 5-7 minutes until all sides are golden brown. Remove the tofu from the skillet and place it on a plate lined with paper towels to absorb any excess oil. Add the garlic and ginger to the skillet and sauté for 1-2 minutes until fragrant. Add the sliced bell peppers and onion to the skillet and sauté for 5-7 minutes until they are tender. In a small bowl, mix together the soy sauce, brown sugar, rice vinegar, and sesame oil. Pour the sauce over the vegetables in the skillet and stir to coat evenly. Add the tofu cubes back to the skillet and stir to coat them with the sauce and vegetables. Cook for 1-2 minutes until the tofu is heated through. Transfer the sizzling tofu to a hot plate and serve immediately.

Tips

Use firm tofu instead of soft tofu for this recipe as it holds up better when cooked.

Cornstarch is used to create a crispy coating on the tofu. You can also use flour or cornmeal if you don’t have cornstarch on hand.

Make sure the skillet is hot before adding the tofu cubes to prevent them from sticking.

You can add other vegetables like carrots, mushrooms, or broccoli to the recipe for additional flavor and nutrition.

Serve the sizzling tofu with rice or noodles for a complete meal.

Conclusion

This homemade sizzling tofu recipe is a simple and satisfying way to enjoy tofu at home. It is full of flavor and nutrition, making it a great addition to any meal. With just a few ingredients and easy directions, you can prepare this delicious dish in no time. Try it today and enjoy the sizzle!

