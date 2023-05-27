Homemade Sizzling Tofu Recipe: An Easy and Delicious Recipe for Homemade Sizzling Tofu

Homemade Sizzling Tofu: Simple and Satisfying Recipe
Introduction
Tofu is an excellent source of protein and can be a great addition to any meal. It is a versatile food that can be used in various dishes such as soups, stir-fries, and salads. One of the most delicious ways to enjoy tofu is by preparing it in a sizzling hot plate. This recipe is a simple and satisfying way to prepare tofu at home.
Ingredients
- 1 block of firm tofu
- 2 tablespoons of cornstarch
- 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil
- 2 cloves of minced garlic
- 1 tablespoon of grated ginger
- 1 small red bell pepper, sliced
- 1 small green bell pepper, sliced
- 1 small onion, sliced
- 2 tablespoons of soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon of brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon of rice vinegar
- 1 tablespoon of sesame oil
Directions
- Drain the tofu and wrap it in a paper towel to remove excess moisture. Cut the tofu into bite-sized cubes.
- Place the cornstarch in a bowl and coat the tofu cubes with it. Shake off any excess cornstarch.
- Heat the vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the tofu cubes to the skillet and cook for 5-7 minutes until they are golden brown. Flip the cubes over and cook for another 5-7 minutes until all sides are golden brown. Remove the tofu from the skillet and place it on a plate lined with paper towels to absorb any excess oil.
- Add the garlic and ginger to the skillet and sauté for 1-2 minutes until fragrant.
- Add the sliced bell peppers and onion to the skillet and sauté for 5-7 minutes until they are tender.
- In a small bowl, mix together the soy sauce, brown sugar, rice vinegar, and sesame oil.
- Pour the sauce over the vegetables in the skillet and stir to coat evenly.
- Add the tofu cubes back to the skillet and stir to coat them with the sauce and vegetables. Cook for 1-2 minutes until the tofu is heated through.
- Transfer the sizzling tofu to a hot plate and serve immediately.
Tips
- Use firm tofu instead of soft tofu for this recipe as it holds up better when cooked.
- Cornstarch is used to create a crispy coating on the tofu. You can also use flour or cornmeal if you don’t have cornstarch on hand.
- Make sure the skillet is hot before adding the tofu cubes to prevent them from sticking.
- You can add other vegetables like carrots, mushrooms, or broccoli to the recipe for additional flavor and nutrition.
- Serve the sizzling tofu with rice or noodles for a complete meal.
Conclusion
This homemade sizzling tofu recipe is a simple and satisfying way to enjoy tofu at home. It is full of flavor and nutrition, making it a great addition to any meal. With just a few ingredients and easy directions, you can prepare this delicious dish in no time. Try it today and enjoy the sizzle!
