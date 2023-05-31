“homemade snacks for kids”: Quick and Delicious Snack Recipes for Kids | Homemade Snacks in Just 10 Minutes | Step-by-Step Guide to Making Yummy Snacks

Easy Snacks Recipe for Kids | 10 Minutes Homemade Snacks | How to Make Snacks

Snacks are an essential part of every kid’s diet. These small meals help to keep them energized throughout the day. However, most store-bought snacks are high in sugar and preservatives, which can be harmful to their health. That’s why homemade snacks are the way to go. Not only are they healthier, but they are also more economical. Here are some easy snacks recipes that you can make in just 10 minutes.

Peanut Butter Banana Bites

Ingredients:

– 1 banana

– 2 tablespoons of peanut butter

– 1 tablespoon of honey

– 1 tablespoon of chopped nuts (optional)

Instructions:

1. Slice the banana into bite-sized pieces.

2. In a small bowl, mix the peanut butter and honey until well combined.

3. Dip each banana slice into the peanut butter mixture.

4. Sprinkle chopped nuts over the top of the peanut butter.

5. Serve immediately or store in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

Veggie Sticks with Hummus

Ingredients:

– Carrots, cucumber, celery, and bell pepper

– Hummus

Instructions:

1. Cut vegetables into sticks.

2. Place hummus in a small dipping bowl.

3. Serve vegetables with hummus for dipping.

Granola Bars

Ingredients:

– 2 cups of oats

– 1/2 cup of peanut butter

– 1/2 cup of honey

– 1/2 cup of chocolate chips

– 1/2 cup of chopped nuts

Instructions:

1. Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C).

2. In a mixing bowl, combine the oats, peanut butter, and honey.

3. Add in the chocolate chips and chopped nuts.

4. Mix well.

5. Press the mixture into a greased 8×8-inch baking dish.

6. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until the edges are golden brown.

7. Let cool before cutting into bars.

Apple Slices with Cinnamon and Honey

Ingredients:

– 1 apple

– 1 tablespoon of cinnamon

– 1 tablespoon of honey

Instructions:

1. Cut the apple into slices.

2. In a small bowl, mix the cinnamon and honey.

3. Drizzle the cinnamon and honey mixture over the apple slices.

4. Serve immediately.

Trail Mix

Ingredients:

– 1/2 cup of nuts (almonds, cashews, or walnuts)

– 1/2 cup of dried fruit (raisins, cranberries, or apricots)

– 1/2 cup of chocolate chips

– 1/2 cup of pretzels

Instructions:

1. Mix all ingredients together in a bowl.

2. Store in an airtight container.

Conclusion

With these easy snack recipes, you can make delicious and healthy snacks for your kids in just 10 minutes. Not only are they tasty, but they are also packed with nutrients that will keep your kids energized throughout the day. So next time you are in a rush, don’t reach for the store-bought snacks, make these homemade snacks instead!

