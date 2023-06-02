“homemade soy milk recipe”: Creating Soy Milk at Home: A DIY Guide

Soy Milk: A Popular Drink in Ghana

Soy milk, popularly called soya milk, is a popular drink in Ghana. It is a plant-based drink made from soybeans that has become a popular alternative to cow’s milk in recent years. Soy milk is not only popular in Ghana but also in other parts of the world. It is a nutritious drink that is a great source of protein, vitamins, and minerals. In this article, we will discuss the ingredients and method for making soy milk.

Ingredients for Making Soy Milk

The following are the ingredients you will need to make soy milk:

1 cup of soybeans

4 cups of water

Method for Making Soy Milk

Follow these steps to make soy milk:

Soak the soybeans in water overnight. This will cause the beans to expand and the skins will come off easily. You can choose to peel the skins or maintain them when blending. Place the soaked beans into a high-speed processor/blender for just 10-15 seconds to break down the seeds slightly. Add the water and blend again until smooth and creamy. Transfer the entire mixture to the pot and bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring often. Continue to cook for 3-4 minutes. While boiling, remove the foam that starts floating on top. Reduce the heat and simmer for 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally to make sure nothing is sticking to the bottom of the pan. Turn the heat off and leave to cool down for a few minutes. You can strain the liquid to remove any fiber using a clean cloth OR still maintain the fiber in it. Transfer to a bottle. Store your homemade soy milk in the fridge for 3-5 days.

It is important to note that homemade soy milk may not have the same consistency as store-bought soy milk. You can adjust the amount of water you add to get your desired consistency. You can also add a sweetener like honey or sugar to improve the taste.

In conclusion, soy milk is a nutritious drink that is easy to make at home. It is a great alternative to cow’s milk for people who are lactose intolerant or vegan. You can enjoy it on its own or use it in your favorite recipes as a substitute for cow’s milk. Give it a try today!

News Source : Berlinda Entsie

Source Link :DIY Recipes: How to make soy milk/