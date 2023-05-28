homemade strawberry ice cream recipe: The Ultimate Homemade Recipe for Delicious Strawberry Ice Cream

Introduction

Ice cream is a beloved dessert that is enjoyed by many people all over the world. It is a perfect treat for hot summer days or any time you want something cold and sweet. Homemade ice cream is even better because you can customize it to your taste and preferences. In this article, we will be sharing with you the best homemade strawberry ice cream recipe that is easy to make and delicious.

Ingredients

To make the best homemade strawberry ice cream, you will need the following ingredients:

1 cup of fresh strawberries

1 cup of heavy cream

1 cup of whole milk

¾ cup of granulated sugar

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

Instructions

Prepare the strawberries

Wash the strawberries and remove the stems. Cut them into small pieces and set aside.

Make the ice cream base

In a medium saucepan, combine the heavy cream, whole milk, granulated sugar, vanilla extract, and a pinch of salt. Heat the mixture over medium heat, stirring occasionally until the sugar has dissolved. Do not let the mixture boil.

Add the strawberries

Once the sugar has dissolved, remove the saucepan from the heat and add the chopped strawberries. Stir well to combine.

Cool the mixture

Allow the mixture to cool to room temperature. Once it has cooled, cover the saucepan with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or overnight.

Churn the ice cream

Pour the chilled mixture into an ice cream maker and churn according to the manufacturer’s instructions. This should take about 20-25 minutes.

Freeze the ice cream

Transfer the churned ice cream to a freezer-safe container and freeze for at least 4 hours or overnight.

Serve and enjoy

Once the ice cream has frozen, scoop it into bowls or cones and enjoy!

Conclusion

Making homemade ice cream is a fun and delicious way to spend time with your family and friends. This homemade strawberry ice cream recipe is easy to make and tastes amazing. You can also customize it by adding different fruits or toppings to suit your taste. So, go ahead and try making this recipe at home and enjoy a refreshing treat on a hot summer day!

