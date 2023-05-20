“Homeowner Confronts Masked Men Breaking into Cars in St. Cloud”: St. Cloud Homeowner Fires Shots at Masked Men Breaking into Cars

A homeowner in St. Cloud, Florida, confronted three masked men breaking into cars in his neighborhood, leading to a fight and two gunshots being fired. No one was injured in the incident, but the suspects, who were wearing ski masks, managed to escape in a dark-colored car driven by a third person. The St. Cloud police have warned residents to be cautious and are still searching for the suspects.

