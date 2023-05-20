“Homeowner Confronts Masked Men Breaking into Cars in St. Cloud”: St. Cloud Homeowner Fires Shots at Masked Men Breaking into Cars

“Homeowner Confronts Masked Men Breaking into Cars in St. Cloud”: St. Cloud Homeowner Fires Shots at Masked Men Breaking into Cars

Posted on May 20, 2023

A homeowner in St. Cloud, Florida, confronted three masked men breaking into cars in his neighborhood, leading to a fight and two gunshots being fired. No one was injured in the incident, but the suspects, who were wearing ski masks, managed to escape in a dark-colored car driven by a third person. The St. Cloud police have warned residents to be cautious and are still searching for the suspects.

News Source : Brenda Argueta,Carolina Cardona

1. Homeowner confrontation
2. Masked men breaking in
3. Shots fired St. Cloud
4. Car theft prevention
5. Neighborhood security measures

Post Views: 12

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *