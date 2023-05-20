homes and businesses lost.: Possible rewrite: “Potential number of homes and businesses at risk of being lost”

Interstate 15’s Expansion Through Northern Salt Lake and Southern Davis Counties: To Build or Not to Build?

The expansion of Interstate 15 through northern Salt Lake and southern Davis counties has been a topic of debate for years now. While some believe that the project is a certainty, others are determined to halt it altogether. As state money has been identified for the project and an environmental impact statement is due out this fall, those who are against it are battling on, hoping to make their voices heard and to stop the project from going ahead.

On Wednesday, west-siders packed Mestizo Coffeehouse for a chance to speak with Utah Department of Transportation officials about the plans for a wider I-15, while on Tuesday, many gathered at NeighborWorks’ headquarters to discuss what the capital city’s west side would lose if construction happens. According to Lucy Cardenas, owner of the popular Red Iguana restaurant, “We are all against it. We don’t need it. We don’t think the city needs it, and this neighborhood certainly doesn’t need it. It’s already been through enough.”

Cardenas believes that the state should be more creative in how it approaches growth, incorporating more walkability and public transit. She also worries about what freeway construction would mean for already-scarce businesses on the west side and others in and around the project area. “When there’s construction and they have to reroute people, people just don’t go there,” she said. “They’ll just forget about the place.”

UDOT has released a report with all the comments the public submitted in its community-engagement process. The agency also answered frequently asked questions. At this stage of the study, for most areas along the corridors — such as Salt Lake City, Bountiful, West Bountiful, and Farmington — UDOT favors Option A, which would include five general-purpose lanes, an express lane, and an auxiliary lane in certain areas in each direction.

However, negotiations are ongoing, and Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall has preferred a seat at the negotiating table. She said UDOT has been interested in public input to provide a route more reflective of what the community wants. “My request of UDOT has been to not eliminate any homes, to look at alternatives and opportunities to create greater access where the highway has created a barrier for decades,” she said. “And to look for ways to make good spaces, positive spaces, not just have more freeway with chain-link embankments on the sides.”

Grassroots groups have formed coalitions to advocate stopping the expansion, arguing that it just isn’t necessary and may contribute to Salt Lake City’s air pollution. They suggest better mass transit that incentivizes people to live near where they work instead.

As the release of the EIS draft approaches, neighbors remain vigilant. “One of the first things we want to do is come to an understanding of what [UDOT planners] are actually committed to versus what they’re suggesting they’re committed to because getting a straight answer is really difficult when you’re talking about large projects like this,” said Billy Palmer, a transportation issues manager for the Westside Coalition. “And we’re not getting a lot of straight answers.”

UDOT has tossed dirt on at least one idea: burying I-15 in Salt Lake City. “The tunnel options would require relocation of 180 to 1,270 more residential households,” UDOT’s website reads, “more than the 24 potential residential relocations estimated” for that portion of the freeway.

In conclusion, the expansion of Interstate 15 through northern Salt Lake and southern Davis counties is a contentious issue. While some believe that it is necessary, others believe that it will do more harm than good. Negotiations are ongoing, and it remains to be seen what will happen in the end. However, one thing is for sure: the residents of the area will continue to fight for their voices to be heard.

News Source : The Salt Lake Tribune

Source Link :How many homes, businesses may be lost/