Homicide detectives investigate death of 45-year-old man in Lockridge, Perth – suspect known to victim

Lockridge Homicide Investigation: Victim Found Dead in Home

A homicide investigation is underway in Lockridge, Perth’s north-east, following the death of a 45-year-old man. The man’s body was discovered by a visitor to his home on Diana Crescent, who then alerted authorities. Police believe the perpetrator was known to the victim and have appealed to the public for any information, including dash cam or CCTV footage from the vicinity of Diana Crescent between Sunday morning and Monday afternoon. Inspector Geoff DeSanges stated that the investigation is still in its early stages, and the circumstances of the man’s death are yet to be determined.

News Source : Cason Ho,Claire Moodie

