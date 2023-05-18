homicide investigation Birmingham PD Huffman carjacking today : Homicide Being Investigated by Birmingham PD Following Carjacking Incident in Huffman

1. #BirminghamPD

Birmingham police in Alabama are investigating a homicide in the Huffman neighbourhood of the city after a man was carjacked outside an apartment on Springville Road. Birmingham East Precinct officers responded to a call of an individual shot in the 700 block of Springville Road just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday night. Upon arrival, officials found an adult male unresponsive with a gunshot wound and moments later, they found a second individual in a grassy area also suffering from a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded and took the first individual to UAB hospital with life-threatening injuries. The second individual was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials believe that the first victim was coming home from work when he was approached by multiple suspects and was carjacked. The victim was able to return gunfire. The second individual who was shot and died from his injuries is believed to be a suspect in the carjacking.

At 8:25 p.m., police say the Real Time Crime Center located the victim’s vehicle in the 10 9th Avenue West area. Officers approached the vehicle and saw an individual leave the car. Officers had a perimeter set up and K-9′s were on the scene in an attempt to search for the suspect. As of 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, there is at least one or two more suspects on the loose. Birmingham police continue to investigate the incident and the search for the other suspects is ongoing. The incident has led to increased concerns from the community about crime and violence in the neighbourhood.

News Source : https://www.wbrc.com

