“Homicide investigation Birmingham” today : Homicide on Tempest Drive under investigation by Birmingham Police

Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on Tempest Drive. According to the police report, the incident was reported around 10:30 pm on Tuesday. Officers responded to the scene and found a man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim has not been released, and no suspects have been identified. The investigation is ongoing, and the police are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward. The authorities are also appealing to the public to provide any information that could help with the investigation. In the meantime, the police have increased patrols in the area to prevent further violence. The community is urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities. This tragic incident has sparked concern among residents, and the authorities are working tirelessly to bring the perpetrator to justice.

News Source : https://www.wbrc.com

